Irish face big losses ahead of next season

As Alabama celebrated its victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl game at Arlington, Texas, Irish quarterback Ian Book and offensive lineman Robert Hainsey embraced on the field. It was the end of an era in Notre Dame football, one of the most successful in the storied program's recent history.

For Book, Hainsey and a host of other Irish seniors and graduate students, the dream of bringing the first national championship since 1988 to South Bend ended with the 31-14 defeat, the team's second loss in the College Football Playoff in three years.

“It's tough,” Book said of ending his career with a loss. “It's pretty hard to explain. It fell short. Our goal was to win a national championship and we didn't do that. So a lot of us, Rob and I, we're done. It's up to (the rest of the team) now. But I trust them and I plan on them being back here, and I'll be watching.”

Book ends his Irish career as the winningest quarterback in the history of the program, a former three-star recruit who became the first QB to win 30 games at Notre Dame and topped his final season with a ninth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Notre Dame will have a genuine quarterback competition heading into 2021 with highly touted recruits Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne competing with Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan for the starting job. But it's likely that, for at least a little while, the Irish will be less dynamic under center.

“Making that decision to come to Notre Dame, it's just been unbelievable,” Book said. “It's been everything to me. It didn't finish the way I wanted to it to, but I love these guys so much, this whole entire team, the entire program. I didn't know what I was getting myself into going to Notre Dame, and it's just exceeded every expectation I've had. What an unbelievable journey.”

Departing with Book are a group of some of Notre Dame's best players, including Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The biggest holes might be on the offensive line, where the Irish are losing four starters from a group that was together for two seasons. Only center Jarrett Patterson will be back and he will likely move to tackle.

The Irish line was one of the best and most physical in the country this season and players such as Zeke Correll, Josh Lugg and five-star true freshman Blake Fisher will need to mature quickly to prevent a significant drop-off.

“This team's going to go as the offensive line goes,” Hainsey said. “It always has, always will, as with any team. But they need to be the core of the offense like we were, and I think they'll do a great job of that as they step up.”

Among the most important choices coach Brian Kelly will make in the offseason will be his hire at defensive coordinator. Clark Lea, architect of three units that finished in the top 15 nationally in scoring defense, is departing to take the head coaching job at Vanderbilt.

The new coordinator will usher in a new era for a defense that loses Owusu-Koramoah but also returns All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, veteran starting linebacker Drew White and talented cornerback Clarence Lewis.

The Irish offense will reset without Book, although there will still be plenty of weapons available to the next Notre Dame quarterback. Running back Kyren Williams ran for 1,000 yards as a redshirt freshman, fellow back Chris Tyree will push for carries, freshman tight end Michael Mayer seems headed for an All-American slot before long and wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr., Braden Lenzy, Avery Davis and Jordan Johnson all have big-play potential.

The question as always with Notre Dame, however, is whether any of that can be enough to beat Alabama and Clemson in the near future. After a second undefeated regular season in three years morphed into a 10-2 finish following blowout losses to the Tigers and Tide, the Irish face familiar questions about their ability to compete with the nation's best teams.

Williams is convinced his team can win on the biggest stages.

“I just feel like with the offseason work that we're about to put in, we're going to get to that point where we can have that fire-powered offense or whatever that you seem to think we don't have now,” Williams said. “But I feel like this offense has the exact same firepower as (Alabama).”

Kelly will enter his 12th year in 2021 and will almost certainly surpass Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. After two CFP appearances in three years, the Irish are clearly among the top five to six programs in the country. Can they fly higher? Kelly believes they will soon.

“We're going to keep getting back (to the playoff) and everybody can keep saying, you know, Notre Dame is not good enough,” Kelly said. “You know what? You're going to have a problem because we're going to keep winning games and keep getting back here and we're going to break through.”

dsinn@jg.net