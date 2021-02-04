Signing Day brings little action

Once a marquee day on the college football calendar, the February National Signing Day has been mostly replaced in prestige by the early signing period in December, when the vast majority of commitments sign.

For Notre Dame, which signed 26 players in December, that made for an “anticlimactic” National Signing Day on Wednesday, according to recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, but the Irish did add one final player to a class that ranks No. 9 in the country, per 247sports.com.

That 27th signee is three-star Louisiana running back Logan Diggs, the 28th-ranked running back in the country. Diggs had been committed to Notre Dame, but LSU made a late push for him.

“LSU is home and it's been a dream school of mine forever, but Notre Dame built a relationship and they want me to give them a chance,” Diggs told Rivals. “Coach (Brian) Kelly started talking to me every day. They showed me they want me.”

Notre Dame's 2021 class is the highest ranked overall for the program since the 2013 class checked in at No. 5 following the team's trip to the BCS Championship Game.

“One of the things that we are most proud of is that we are recruiting at a good clip – we can always be better, but we're recruiting at a good clip – and then under coach Kelly's leadership, our staff, our development within the program is translating to wins on the field,” Polian said. “We feel that is a very positive marker for our program right now. Certainly recruiting rankings are a barometer, they are one of many. Ultimately, we are trying to translate the recruiting rankings to wins on the field.”

Notre Dame has won 10 games in four straight seasons for the first time in program history and has made the College Football Playoff twice in the last three seasons.

In addition to the 27-player freshman class the Irish are bringing in, they have signed graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan from Wisconsin. Coan was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019 and will have one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound former Badger will compete with 2020 four-star recruit Drew Pyne and 2021 five-star quarterback Tyler Buchner for the starting job after three-year starter Ian Book departed for the NFL.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees said the competition will be fully open.

“We are always in the business of creating competition and making this team better,” Rees said of bringing in Coan. “We felt like there was a need for a veteran presence in the (quarterbacks) room. Contrary to popular belief, we were spoiled here for the last (few) years with Ian Book.

“We had an opportunity to add a veteran, a guy that can come in, help the younger players, provide some guidance, come in and make our team better. ... The exciting thing for me is that when I had the conversation with the other quarterbacks that we were going to be bringing in a grad transfer, to a man they were all excited about the opportunity.”

Indiana

The Hoosiers signed one player Wednesday, getting a letter of intent from three-star Alabama wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett, the No. 426 player nationally, per 247sports.com.

“Malachi is a gifted athlete who brings tremendous value to our football team,” IU coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He is smooth and fluid, can play offense and defense, and we believe he will make an immediate impact.”

Holt-Bennett completes a 17-player freshman class for Indiana that includes 14 freshmen and three graduate transfers.

Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable signed with the Hoosiers in December and has already enrolled at Indiana.

The Hoosiers' class, ranked No. 54 nationally, features the highest average player rating from 247 of any Indiana class since the site began ranking players.

Ball State

Fresh off the first bowl victory in program history, the Cardinals signed three players Wednesday, bringing their overall class to 21 members.

The headliner among the three February signees for the Cardinals is 2020 Indiana Mr. Football Carson Steele, a running back from Class 6A state champion Center Grove.

This is the fourth straight season that the state's Mr. Football will go to a school in Indiana after Reese Taylor (2017) and Charlie Spegal (2019) chose Indiana and Jack Kiser (2018) picked Notre Dame.

The Cardinals also got signatures Wednesday from Florida quarterback Colin Blazek and Missouri wide receiver Chevalier Brenson. Brenson is the top-ranked player in the class, per 247. The 2021 Ball State class is No. 5 in the MAC.

“Our program got better again today with these three phenomenal student-athletes, all of whom were among the top players in their states,” Cardinals coach Mike Neu said in a statement. “They are tremendous additions to this well-rounded and versatile signing class of 2021. We are excited about what the future holds for each guy in this class.”

Local colleges

Saint Francis announced the signing of 34 players. Among that number is a large group of Summit City natives, including a bevy of former Homestead Spartans in linebacker Ryan Burton, offensive lineman Brady Parker, safety Carter Cronenwett and offensive linemen Sean Rice and Owen Hire.

Other local natives joining the Cougars are Wayne wide receiver Christian Flannigan, wingback Jamari Tabb and running back John Allen (a junior college transfer), South Adams linebacker Jacob Plattner, North Side offensive lineman Aspen Pippert-Board, athlete Ronald Collins III and running back Ja'suan Lambert, Concordia cornerback Brayden Payne and wide receivers Tyler Grossman and Jeren Kindig, Snider defensive end Reece Thomas, Bishop Luers safety Nick Birkmeier and Carroll offensive lineman Reeve Muncie.

Carroll cornerback Cade Dinan officially signed with Trine.

Local signings, commitments

Leo defensive lineman Ethan Stewart and tight end and defensive end Clayton Swartz officially signed with Indiana Wesleyan.

Carroll wide receiver Cameron Hedgecock signed with Western Michigan and fellow wideout Mason Englert submitted his letter to Siena Heights.

Tavareon “Bam” Martin-Scott, a former Snider linebacker who played his first two collegiate seasons at Dodge City Community College, committed to South Carolina.

North Side defensive back Arieon McCarter, committed to the University of Indianapolis. The first-team all-SAC selection had 74 tackles and two interceptions in 2020.

dsinn@jg.net