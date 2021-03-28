Irish looking to keep recent 'standard of excellence' going

Notre Dame has been to the College Football Playoff twice in the last three seasons and has won 10 games in four consecutive campaigns for the first time in program history.

As coach Brian Kelly pointed out Saturday, however, victories in recent years are no guarantee of future success. Staying among the elite in college football requires constant evolution and finding more good players to replace departed stars.

“Since I've been here, we've always lost really good players and it's my job to replace them and maintain the standard of excellence that we've had around here,” Kelly said. “Being in the College Football Playoff two of the last three years doesn't give you a pass in saying, 'Well, we lost all these players.' All that means is (making the Playoff) is the expectation. So we have to get these guys ready.”

The process of getting the 2021 Fighting Irish ready for the season began in earnest Saturday, when the Irish held the first of 14 scheduled spring practices. Notre Dame had its winter offseason workouts disrupted for about a week in February because of a handful of coronavirus cases within the team, but Kelly said strength and conditioning sessions have gone smoothly since then, after the team refocused on safety away from the facility.

As spring practice gets underway, here are three positions that are question marks for the Irish.

Quarterbacks

With three-year starter Ian Book gone to the NFL after 89 touchdowns and more than 10,000 total yards, the Irish are looking for a new leader under center. The spring practices will feature a competition mostly between Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan and redshirt freshman Drew Pyne. Freshman Tyler Buchner is talented, but is still learning the playbook, while Book's 2020 backup, Brendon Clark, will be limited this spring with a knee injury.

Kelly has encouraged Coan, an All-Big Ten performer with the Badgers, to be himself and said he's established himself as a leader already, but insisted that Coan will not be handed the keys to the offense automatically.

“We want Drew to be the starter,” Kelly said, when asked about his expectations for the former four-star recruit.

Offensive line

The Irish had one of the best lines in the country in 2020, but four of the players that anchored that front – Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks, Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer – are headed for the NFL. Only center Jarrett Patterson is back, though he'll miss the spring workouts after suffering a season-ending foot injury in November and he'll move to tackle in the fall, Kelly said.

Redshirt sophomore Zeke Correll, a former four-star recruit, will play center, according to the coach, while utility lineman Josh Lugg will likely finally get a permanent spot at guard. The other tackle and guard spot will be “sorted out” between a long list of contenders that includes Tosh Baker, Dillan Gibbons, John Dirksen, Andrew Kristofic, Quinn Carroll and others.

Linebacker

The Irish are only replacing one player here, but it's Butkus Award-winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the best linebacker to come through Notre Dame since Jaylon Smith.

“We're not replacing the kind of player that we had with (Owusu-Koramoah),” Kelly said. “You're going to see a combination of players out there.”

Among the players in the mix to replace the All-American is 2018 Indiana Mr. Football Jack Kiser, who flashed in Notre Dame's win over South Florida last season.

Former safety and Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor will be in the mix, as will Mishawaka native Paul Moala, who has made a rapid recovery from an Achilles tear that cost him most of last season. He could see some snaps late in the spring.

