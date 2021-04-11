Notre Dame ready to reload on offense

Notre Dame doesn't know who its quarterback will be in the fall. Fifth-year senior Jack Coan and redshirt freshman Drew Pyne are still fighting for that position and true freshman Tyler Buchner will likely join them soon.

What the Irish do know is they have a significant amount of talent returning around the quarterback. Though they lost star receiver Javon McKinley, bone-crushing tight end Tommy Tremble and four All-ACC offensive linemen, the cupboard is not bare on the offensive end and coach Brian Kelly isn't worried.

“We know what a guy like (slot receiver Avery Davis) can do, we know what a guy like (tight end Michael Mayer) can do,” Kelly said. “I would argue that we have probably more known commodities coming back this year than maybe we did going into last season, and that kind of sorted itself out.”

Notre Dame scored 33.4 points per game in 2020, good for 30th in the country.

Mayer was Notre Dame's highest-ranked recruit in the 2020 class – the No. 2 tight end in the country – and he was an impact player from his first down on the field, hauling in 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns on his way to earning All-American honors and the nickname “Baby Gronk,” after All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. He could be one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the country this season.

As for Davis, everyone thought he'd be making an impact in 2021 when he signed with the Irish in 2017. Most just thought it would be at quarterback, his original position. Instead, he's shifted all over the field, from quarterback to running back to cornerback and finally, last season, to the slot.

The third position switch was the charm and the Texan made one of the plays of the season, catching a 53-yard pass in the final minute of regulation to help force overtime in an eventual victory over No. 1 Clemson in South Bend.

“I would be lying if I said it was all sunshine and rainbows,” Davis said of his first three years in the program. “I definitely went through the dog days, went through days where it's just complete confusion, like, 'What's going on, where am I going to be (on the field)?'

“That was really tough for me, but I'm excited about where I'm at now, I'm excited for the future.”

Davis, now a fifth-year senior, is among the elder statesmen at receiver and Notre Dame will try to get the ball in his hands in space as often as possible. The same goes for burner Braden Lenzy, who has made a couple of outstanding one-handed catches in the video Notre Dame released of spring practice this year.

Then there are the wild-cards: Kevin Austin Jr., Jordan Johnson and Lawrence Keys III. All three have the tools to be productive on the outside – Austin had the look of a star in spring practice 2020 before a foot injury cost him the season and Johnson was Notre Dame's highest-ranked wide receiver recruit under Kelly – but none has the numbers to back it up. At least not yet.

The picture is much clearer at running back, where redshirt sophomore Kyren Williams racked up 1,400 total yards last season and true sophomore Chris Tyree flashed elite speed and surprising power. The 1-2 punch on the ground should make the Irish at least solid on offense, even if quarterback remains unsettled.

“It's simple: We both make plays,” Tyree said of himself and Williams.

Then there's the offensive line, which is as uncertain as quarterback, but is likewise not lacking for talent. Former center Jarrett Patterson will return to anchor the line at left tackle, while redshirt sophomore Zeke Correll will probably play center. Josh Lugg will likely get one of the guard slots, but one each of the tackle and guard positions remain up for grabs.

Kelly has emphasized not to read too much into spring practice formations, but elite true freshman linemen recruits Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler have gotten snaps with the first-team offense in practice already. Though inexperienced, they represent the next wave of offensive line talent in a program that has become associated with dominance at that position.

“There's a lot of names, we have to sort it out as we go this year,” Kelly said of the line.

Notre Dame's offense isn't a finished product yet, but the talent is there for another prolific unit, no matter who plays quarterback.

dsinn@jg.net