Newcomers to Irish impressive in practice

For most college football players, spring practice is a way to break up the monotony of offseason weight-lifting sessions, to learn new tweaks to the offense and to get in the only live hitting they'll see from January until August.

For mid-year enrollees, however – freshmen who graduated high school a semester early to be able to participate in spring practice with their new team – those practices are their first real taste of the complexities, physicality and speed of college football.

Notre Dame has increasingly embraced mid-year enrollees, seeing the extra semester on campus as a way to get the new crop of players acclimated to the academic rigors at the university before they have to start official practices in the fall.

This spring, the 14 mid-year enrollees have surprised and impressed coach Brian Kelly with how quickly they've acclimated to the standard the Irish set for their players. It doesn't hurt that this year's group is maybe the most talented Kelly has brought in during his 12 years in South Bend.

“In some instances, it has surprised me that they can (compete) at a high level,” Kelly said. “We've got some freshmen who are vying for playing time in their first year here and I find that, not surprising, but I find that to be pretty impressive.

“I would say that is quite an achievement for a kid of that age to come in here, a team that has played in the (College Football Playoff) two of the last three years to make that kind of impact.”

Among those players who have impressed already are offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler. It appears as though they could be the next elite linemen coming out of Notre Dame, a program that has produced as much talent at the position as anyone in the last half-decade.

Defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa predicted Saturday that Fisher and Spindler will be high draft picks and veteran lineman Josh Lugg said the youngsters' progress motivates the older players, as well.

“It gets the guys so juiced when you watch film and you're seeing these young guys and they're applying what they're learning in the meeting room so quickly, they're so coachable,” said Lugg, who is slated to start at tackle. “They should be in high school, they should have prom next week. But instead they're blocking Kurt Hinish in the scrimmage.”

Hinish, an All-ACC defensive lineman in 2020, has been similarly impressed by the duo, who average 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.

“Rocco Spindler and Blake Fisher are damn good,” Hinish said. “They're going to be really good here. They're the best two freshman offensive linemen I've ever seen and have went against. ... These guys are grown men playing with us.”

Kelly said Fisher is already in competition to start at the other tackle spot opposite of Lugg. It's also possible that sooner rather than later those two will be protecting another mid-year enrollee, quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Buchner, the No. 3 pro-style passer in the 2021 class, is getting some of the most important reps of any player this spring. His home state of California moved its football season to the spring, so he has not played a live game since the fall of 2019.

After a slow start, Buchner has increasingly asserted himself at practice.

“If you want to say who's made the most progress, it's probably Tyler Buchner, just because he hadn't played a lot,” Kelly said. “His motion is really fluid. He's throwing the ball very well.

“He knows football. He's tremendously smart. You tell him something in a meeting and his recall is quite amazing.”

The clips Notre Dame has released from spring practice have featured Buchner, Fisher and Spindler prominently, including in reps with the first-team offense. Kelly insists fans shouldn't read too much into who gets those first-team reps – he's simply intent on giving these newcomers as much experience as they can handle as early as possible.

Still, when the Irish release a clip of Buchner throwing a perfectly-lofted touchdown pass to the back corner or Spindler pancaking a returning starter on the defensive line, it's difficult not to imagine a bright future in South Bend.

