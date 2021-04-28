Tight end could be key target for Irish

In 2012, Notre Dame went undefeated in the regular season and reached the BCS National Championship with a passing offense led by a tight end.

That was Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert, who led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was one of the quarterbacks of that team and said he believes the Irish could build its offense around a singularly talented tight end again in 2021.

“It was in 2012, I can tell you that,” Rees said of whether its possible to center a college offense around a tight end. “I don't see why it should be any different in terms of being able to feature someone.”

The tight end Notre Dame plans to feature in the coming season is precocious sophomore Michael Mayer, who played so well in 2020 that he earned the nickname “Baby Gronk,” after All-Pro NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Mayer, a five-star recruit and the No. 2 tight end in the country in the 2020 high school class, caught 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns last fall, earning Freshman All-American honors. He had a national coming out party with seven catches for 62 yards in the College Football Playoff against Alabama.

Mayer was just one of many weapons for the Irish last season, but since then Notre Dame has lost its quarterback, four offensive linemen and its top two wide receivers. In 2021, when the Irish look to the air, Mayer could well be the best option. If he is, he'll be ready.

“If it so happens that I'm the No. 1 target this year, it's going to happen, but that's not my set goal for the year,” Mayer said. “I'm not going to say, 'Oh, I'm the No. 1 target-getter this season.' It's a matter of doing what the coaches want and letting your game speak for itself.”

Mayer is unlikely to be intimidated by the pressure of being the go-to pass-catcher on a team with College Football Playoff aspirations. This is a player who texted quarterback Ian Book, “Let's go throw” on his very first day on campus as a true freshman.

The pair quickly struck up a rapport and Mayer made himself a fixture of the Irish passing game immediately, feasting on short drag routes that allowed him to get the ball in space and shrug off tackles from smaller players.

Even when he faced some adversity, as he did against then-No. 1 Clemson in November, when he committed a damaging false start near the goal line and also dropped a touchdown pass, his confidence never wavered. He bounced back to make several crucial second-half catches against the Tigers in a double-overtime win. By the end of the season, coach Brian Kelly called Mayer the best freshman tight end he's ever had.

Notre Dame's coaching staff believes that fabulous freshman campaign could be just a warm-up act.

“I think he's really only scratching the surface and last year was only a brief glimpse of how good this kid can be,” Rees said. “There's something to say about the way he works, the tenacity he plays with, the edge he plays with. Obviously he's extremely talented, but there is a reason why he's a great player. The mentality is there.”

The Irish expect Mayer to face plenty of double-teams in the fall as opposing defenses realize he's the most reliable target in the passing game. They'll build the offense around the idea that getting the 250-pounder the ball in space is the most efficient way to move the ball through the air.

“For us, it's about trying to isolate matchups for Mike,” said Rees, who is entering his second season as offensive coordinator. “How do we get him where (defenses) cannot help? Where can we get him one-on-one? It really doesn't matter if it's a corner because then he'll have a size advantage. If it's a safety or linebacker, he's going to have an agility advantage.”

It will help if wide receivers such as Avery Davis, Lawrence Keys III and Kevin Austin Jr. become legitimate downfield threats. But if not, opposing teams will get a steady diet of Mayer and running back Kyren Williams.

Mayer has spent the offseason working on his hands and his blocking, which he felt was the piece of his game that needed the most attention. He's improved there and hopes to carry over the same mentality that made him successful as a freshman.

“I was very hungry to play, I wanted to be on the field with everybody,” Mayer said. “That determination has to stay the same. ... I just have to keep that hunger and keep that pride.”

Note: Notre Dame's season in the ACC in 2020 will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary “Notre Dame: A Year in the ACC,” which will air exclusively on the ACC Network at 8 p.m. Monday. The documentary will feature interviews with Kelly, Book, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive end Daelin Hayes and will include behind-the-scenes footage from the team's November victory over Clemson and an inside look at how the team came to join the conference for a season.

dsinn@jg.net