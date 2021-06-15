Irish's comeback from big deficit falls short

Notre Dame's quest for its first trip to the College World Series since 2002 and third in program history ended Monday with an 11-7 super regional loss to No. 7 Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.

The 10th-seeded Irish (34-13) dropped the deciding Game 3 despite a frantic comeback after the Bulldogs took a 10-2 lead in the fourth.

Notre Dame scored three times in the fifth to cut the deficit to five runs thanks to a Ryan Cole RBI single and a two-run double from Carter Putz.

Cole went 3 for 4, drove in two and scored three times. He hit a home run, his ninth, in the first inning, to give the Irish a brief 1-0 lead.

Notre Dame crept closer in the seventh when Niko Kavadas hit a mammoth two-run homer that left the stadium. It was Kavadas's 22nd long ball of the season.

The Irish then put the first two on in the ninth inning, but a strikeout and a double play ended their season. Mississippi State advances to the College World Series for the third straight season.

In the Columbia, South Carolina, super regional, Virginia staved off elimination for the sixth time in eight NCAA Tournament games, beating Dallas Baptist 5-2 in Game 3 to advance to the World Series.

“I'll tell you what this team has accomplished and the opportunity they have now is just incredibly special,” Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. “This is our fifth trip, and I've got to tell you, they're all joyous. They're all wonderful. They're all unique in my own way. But this one, I tell you, the route that this team has taken speaks to the character and the resiliency and the type of young men we have in this program.”

Virginia (35-25) will play No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-17) at the CWS, which starts Saturday.