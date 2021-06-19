Ex-Irish QB Book hosts camp

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is fresh off his first minicamp as an NFL player. He spent June 8 to 10 with the New Orleans Saints, working out with the players that will likely be his future teammates.

With some time off now until training camp officially begins later this summer, Book took some time out Friday to return to the state where he starred for three seasons, visiting a city he had never previously seen. Book spent Friday afternoon at the Plex North in Fort Wayne, greeting, speaking with and coaching the kids, ages 6 to 16, who attended the Ian Book Youth Football Camp.

“I just remember being a young kid going to camps like this and it's just a dream come true that I get to do something like this,” Book said. “I'm looking forward to having a good time, running through some drills. I remember being in (the kids') shoes so it's just an awesome feeling to be out here supporting these guys.

“You watch these people on TV and they become your idols and then you get to see them in person and realize they're just regular people and you're all on the same mission to get better and play in the NFL.”

Book, who is the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history with 30 victories and two undefeated regular seasons in his three years as the starter, was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in April's NFL Draft.

The Saints saw future Hall of Famer Drew Brees retire after the 2020 season and backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are expected to compete for the starting job in the upcoming season. The rookie from El Dorado Hills, California, is hoping to play his way into that conversation, as well.

“I just want an opportunity to be on this team and find a way to help out wherever that may be,” said Book, who finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2020. “Obviously I want to be a starter so I'm going to work for that, but I'm excited to live out my dream and I want to win Super Bowls.”

Book spent the first part of the camp taking photos with large groups of the campers before introducing himself to everyone and telling them the focus of the day was “getting a little bit better.” He also invited them to ask him any questions they as he wandered through the camp and promised to throw them some passes.

From there, the campers broke into groups to run different drills and Book spent time at different stations, coaching technique and joking with the star-struck kids.

As he prepares to begin his NFL career, Book has not forgotten the college team he left behind. He attended several Irish spring practices this year and believes the 2021 version of Notre Dame football will continue the success of the previous four years.

“I think they can be really good,” Book said of the Irish. “There's some good leaders on that team that are going to step up and it's Notre Dame, we win games. We're going to be all right.”

