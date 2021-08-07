Kelly sees no need for Irish letdown

Notre Dame is supposed to take a step back this season.

After four consecutive 10-win seasons and two College Football Playoff appearances in the last three years, the Irish lost key performers at multiple positions and will be, if not rebuilding, at least retooling slightly, or so the expert consensus goes.

But Notre Dame, independent once more after going undefeated in regular-season conference play during its one-year sojourn in the Atlantic Coast Conference, has plenty of talent returning and has addressed some of its most pressing needs through the transfer portal.

“The way that I see things right now is that we're a good team,” coach Brian Kelly said after the Blue-Gold Game in May. “And good teams are not good enough. We want to be a great team. Good teams don't win a national championship. We need to be a great team. And so, how do we get from good to great?”

Today, the Irish open fall camp in South Bend – the traditional visit to Culver for the start of camp is off the schedule for the second straight year – and begin preparation for a season with a far wider range of possible outcomes than recent campaigns.

Here are three storylines to watch in camp.

Quarterback battle

For the first time since 2018, Notre Dame is unsure of its quarterback heading into fall camp. Three-year starter Ian Book has departed for the NFL after finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2020 and there are three signal-callers vying to be his successor.

The favorite is Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan, a 2019 All-Big Ten honoree. Coan is an efficient passer, more athletic than he got credit for at Wisconsin and not afraid to push the ball down the field.

The former Badger also has the edge in experience over his competitors: redshirt freshman Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner, both of whom were highly touted recruits. Neither has started a game at the collegiate level, though they both flashed impressive ability in the Blue-Gold Game.

In the trenches

Notre Dame had arguably the best offensive line in the country in 2020, a group that produced three picks – Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey and Aaron Banks – within the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

Losing those three players, plus two-time All-American Tommy Kraemer, leave massive holes to fill up front, with only center Jarrett Patterson, who could move to tackle, returning from the starting five.

The Irish brought in reinforcements with All-American Cain Madden, a transfer from Marshall, as well as highly touted freshmen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler.

A key area to watch in camp is whether those freshmen are good enough to start right away, a rarity for offensive linemen in college.

The line struggled mightily in the Blue-Gold Game and will likely spend a significant portion of camp trying to find a group that jells.

Finding receivers

Notre Dame lost top receiving targets Javon McKinley and Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek to the professional ranks. Avery Davis, the converted quarterback who was the hero of the win over No. 1 Clemson in November, is back, but the Irish still need other receivers to emerge.

Among the top candidates are Kevin Austin, a former top recruit oozing with talent who has yet to get on track and missed most of last season with a foot injury, and speedster Braden Lenzy, who likewise was hampered by injuries in 2020.

Lawrence Keys III and Joe Wilkins each had moments last season, and there are whispers that true freshman Lorenzo Styles Jr. could be an immediate difference-maker.

One slightly off-the-wall possibility at the position is Kyle Hamilton. The Irish safety is an explosive athlete and likely Notre Dame's best overall player.

There have been jokes among Hamilton and the Irish coaching staff all summer about getting him some snaps on the offensive side of the ball, and camp could provide an indication of whether the Irish might try to go the Charles Woodson route with Hamilton in what could well be his last year in South Bend.

