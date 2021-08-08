Irish start fall camp with vigorous practice

SOUTH BEND – Everyone at Notre Dame is excited for football to return. That includes the Irish coaching staff. Brian Kelly said they were perhaps even a bit too exhilarated on the first day of fall training camp Saturday at the Irish Athletic Center.

“I think as coaches we're so excited to get back out there that maybe we needed to do a little bit of a better job today in managing it,” Kelly said after the workout. “I think we pushed our guys pretty hard today. I think I saw there was a bit of fatigue at the end of practice, so we have to do a little bit better job as coaches. We'll be better tomorrow.”

Kelly had much kinder words for the way his players performed in their first official practice since before the Blue-Gold Game in May.

“I really liked the way they went about practice,” Kelly said. “It wasn't about winning the drill per se relative to production, it was much more about, 'How is my technique, did I execute it the right way?' and so their mindset was excellent that way. So I leave the practice going, 'Man, they get it.'”

The sterling first day of practice wasn't a surprise for Kelly, who raved about the level of leadership on this team, which became apparent during the summer. The coach compared the current group favorably to 2019, when the Irish had seven captains because there were so many players that had the trust of the locker room.

Saturday, there were as many as 14 players in leadership positions, including an incoming transfer, former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan, who has already proven himself to his new teammates after winning a workout award in the offseason.

“I think I can confidently say it's the deepest group of leaders that I've had here,” Kelly said. “Just really good leaders, well respected, carry the standard of what our program is about.”

Coan is part of a three-way battle to replace fourth-round New Orleans Saints draft pick Ian Book as the starting quarterback after Book held the job for most of the last three seasons. Coan is the likely favorite to win the position and got the first-team reps at the start of practice Saturday, followed by redshirt freshman Drew Pyne and then true freshman Tyler Buchner.

The battle for the starting slot under center won't last long. Kelly said he does not want a drawn-out process and the coaching staff has “a pretty good sense of where this is going to go.” The coach said he anticipates making a decision at the position after the team's first scrimmage, which will come at the end of this week.

The 12th-year coach, who at the end of this season will be just one year short of equaling Knute Rockne's program record for longest tenure, also provided some clarity on the players that will be blocking for the eventual starter at quarterback.

The Irish are replacing four first-stringers on the offensive line and the only constant will be Jarrett Patterson reprising his role as the team's starting center. The Irish had toyed with moving Patterson to guard, but decided against it.

Kelly also said that fifth-year senior Josh Lugg will get plenty of playing time and he spoke highly of true freshman Blake Fisher, who seems to have the inside track on left tackle slot.

Kelly emphasized, however, that no decisions have been made yet beyond the Honorable Mention All-American Patterson remaining in the middle.

