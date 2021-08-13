Unproven Irish receivers stepping up

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame lost its two best receivers, Javon McKinley and Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek, to the NFL after the 2020 campaign, leaving the group as a major question mark heading into 2021.

Coach Brian Kelly has spent a good chunk of each of his first two addresses to the media in fall camp this season insisting that rumors of the position's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

On the field, the receivers are making plays that back up their coach's bravado.

“We're getting better,” Kelly said of what he's seen from the pass-catchers in the first week of camp. “There's no question that there's a lot more confidence in the building and in the meeting rooms that we're going to be able to play at the level that we were hoping at this time last year, where we were talking about guys stepping up. Those veteran guys are stepping up.”

Among those experienced receivers the Irish are counting on to finally have breakout seasons are Kevin Austin, a big, physical outside target with athleticism and lightning-fast former sprinter Braden Lenzy. Both of them made spectacular plays Thursday at practice, with Austin pulling down a pass Randy Moss-like over the head of potential starting cornerback Cam Hart and Lenzy tipping an underthrown ball to himself and then grabbing it with a cornerback in his face.

Austin in particular looked like the receiver the Irish thought they were getting in the class of 2018, when he was a top 100 recruit. He was the projected No. 1 receiver last season before a foot injury limited him to bits of two games, but he appears healthy now.

“He's physically healthy for the first time since we've had him here,” Kelly said of Austin. “You've seen glimpses of it. ... We're going to feature him, he's not just going to be a guy that runs down the field, you're going to see him cut across the field and opening up the opportunity for him to run and catch.”

QB battle

Kelly had originally said he would announce Notre Dame's starting quarterback Thursday, but after practice, he said only that the team is “really, really close” to naming a starter.

“We have an idea of who it's going to be,” the 12th-year Irish coach said.

Kelly predicted he and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would talk to the quarterbacks this weekend and have an announcement early next week.

The competition was originally a three-way tug of war between Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan, redshirt freshman Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner. Coan and Pyne seem to have separated themselves and they got most of the reps with the first-team offense Thursday. Buchner continued to impress with his legs but was inaccurate when he threw the ball.

Coan had maybe the best throw of the day, hitting receiver Lawrence Keys III with a 45-yard pass down the left sideline perfectly in stride for a “touchdown.” Pyne threw an interception when cornerback Tariq Bracy jumped in front of an out route.

Notes: True freshman offensive lineman Blake Fisher, who is among the contenders to start at left tackle, did not practice Thursday and is in the later stages of concussion protocol. ... The offensive line is still unsettled, with Kelly estimating there were eight to 10 players getting looks Thursday. True freshman Joe Alt, who is nearly 6-foot-8 and 305 pounds, has been a pleasant surprise, Kelly said. ...

Linebacker Marist Liufau made the defensive play of the day, batting a pass into the air on a blitz, finding it as it fell and intercepting it before sprinting free the other way. He is in competition with 2018 Indiana Mr. Football Jack Kiser and converted strong safety Isaiah Pryor for a starting linebacker spot.

