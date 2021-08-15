Coan wins Irish starting QB job

Notre Dame's quarterback competition is over and the Irish are going with their veteran.

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan, who earned All-Big Ten honors in 2019 when he threw for more than 2,700 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions, will get the start in the Sept. 5 season opener against Florida State, succeeding three-year starter Ian Book at the position. Coan beat out redshirt freshman Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner for the position.

“We feel like we have three guys that can help us win games right now,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “At the end of the day, we're looking for consistency and we're looking for guys who are consistent day in and day out. ... It was a very competitive battle, all three guys poured a lot into it, but at the end of the day, we just felt like that consistency from Jack gave him the nod to start.”

Coan had appeared to be the front-runner since he transferred in from Wisconsin just days after Notre Dame's 2020 season ended and Book announced his intention to forgo a fourth year as the starter in favor of departing for the NFL.

During the limited fall camp repetitions to which the media has been privy, Coan has been, as Rees said, the most consistent of the three quarterbacks, capable of completing passes deep down the field and accurate on shorter throws. He has a stronger arm than Pyne and is more polished than the highly touted Buchner.

“One of the things that surprised me this spring (when Coan started practicing with the Irish) was his arm strength,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “He's much more athletic than people give him credit for. ... I know he's been well-coached, he comes from a great program, (head coach) Paul Chryst does a great job at Wisconsin, so we knew what we were getting there.

“We knew we had a kid that was smart and tough. The arm strength and the ability to run were a bit more than what we had bargained for and we're happy for that and then coming into preseason camp and even this summer, he's been a really good leader.”

The leadership is a part of the equation that likely made Notre Dame's decision easier. Coan, who did not play in 2020 because of a foot injury, won a workout award from Irish strength coach Matt Balis over the summer and his personality has reportedly fit in very well with the team.

“He's seen by his peers as a warrior, somebody that is on time for every workout, is there, is committed,” Kelly said. “He's a guy that you want – I apologize for the analogy – but he's a guy you want lined up next to you in the foxhole, right? You can count on that guy.”

The backup will likely be Pyne. However, Buchner is a talented runner and Kelly hinted the Irish could give thought to using the true freshman in certain specialty situations.

“It's pretty clear, he's a dynamic player,” Kelly said of Buchner. “We have to make sure that dynamic player is prepared in our offensive structure, so we're not going to put a dynamic player to the side just because he's young. We want to win and dynamic players help us win, so we have to sort that out ... and see what that looks like.”

dsinn@jg.net