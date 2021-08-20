Irish finding answers as camp winds down

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is starting to come together.

After two weeks of fall camp, with the transition to preparations for the season-opener against Florida State on the horizon, Irish coach Brian Kelly feels as though answers to many of the questions that surrounded the team at the start of camp are becoming clearer.

Quarterback? Check, Jack Coan is the starter. Offensive line? The five starters are nearly in place. The new defense under first-year coordinator Marcus Freeman? Looking strong.

After a practice in Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday morning, Kelly gave a positive review of the team.

“I like the team,” Kelly said. “I like the way they come to work. They understand our process. ... We're going to have go to make plays and there will be tight situations, but I think you know going in that, when they meet and exceed the standards that have been set in this program, you feel pretty good about your football team.

“Overall, this group has done all the things necessary to prepare for having a great season.”

During the live 11-on-11 work at practice Thursday, the defense had the upper hand, which is common at this point in camp. Still, it was difficult to miss the depth the Irish have on the defensive front seven, with players rotating in and out constantly on the line and at linebacker.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey was one of the more athletic players on the field, capable of rushing the passer with strength or dropping back in coverage. Safety Houston Griffith, a former top recruit who has drawn rave reviews since the spring, made several big hits and was calling out changes in coverage.

It was a preview of the fast, aggressive defense Freeman wants and Kelly was impressed.

“It's freedom of movement, energy and enthusiasm,” Kelly said of what he likes about the defense. “When you see a defense that has a lot of moving pieces but there's not a lot of thinking out there and they're getting their cleats in the ground and they're playing fast, generally that leads to good success.

“Either I don't know what the hell I'm talking about – and that's probably a good bet most of the time – or they're going to play really fast and play exciting defense.”

The offense had some moments, as well, including a big cutback run for freshman back Logan Diggs, with quarterback Drew Pyne throwing a huge block 20 yards down the field to spring him free.

The best news for the offense is that it appears to have settled on a first-string line. True freshman Blake Fisher looks set to start at left tackle, while Zeke Correll will get the nod at left guard, All-Americans Jarrett Patterson and Cain Madden will hold down center and right guard and Josh Lugg will slot in at right tackle.

Fisher remains the most advanced of the freshmen. Kelly mostly declined to make direct comparisons between the youngster from Avon and superstar Irish offensive linemen of the past, but he did offer one eye-opening juxtaposition:

“Was (All-American and 2016 first-round draft pick) Ronnie Stanley a better athlete (than Fisher)? Maybe,” Kelly said. “But (Stanley) certainly didn't have the size.”

Practice notes: Kyle Hamilton sat out the last few periods of practice for precautionary reasons as he dealt with some lower back tightness. ... Lugg suffered a neck strain in the middle of practice and sat the rest of the day. ... True freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. made some nice catches in one-on-one drills. When asked about Styles' progress, Kelly said, “Styles is coming.”

