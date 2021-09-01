Culture carries over for Irish

After Notre Dame went 4-8 in 2016, coach Brian Kelly adjusted almost everything about the way his program operates on a day-to-day basis. The result has been 43 wins in the last four seasons.

Now, the Irish face a season with a large group of new faces after losses of key players from an outstanding 2020 team that climbed as high as No. 2 in the AP poll. Kelly believes the Irish have instilled the successful culture – and recruited well enough – that his team can absorb the losses.

“Culture is a way of doing things,” Kelly said in the fall. “Everybody knows the way of doing things and it's passed down to that next group that's coming up. It's been embedded into our program, so it's easy to pass it on to the next.”

Whether he's right will play a significant role in determining the course of the season for the Irish. Here is a look ahead at their 2021 campaign.

5 facts

• Notre Dame is coming off an undefeated regular season, the 18th in the program's history. The Irish defeated then-No. 1 Clemson in South Bend, but then fell to the Tigers in a rematch in the ACC Championship Game and bowed to eventual national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff, finishing 10-2.

• The Irish are one of only five programs to make multiple trips to the CFP since the format began in 2014, joining Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson. Both of Notre Dame's appearances have come since 2018.

• Kelly won ACC Coach of the Year in 2020 and opens the season with 102 wins with the Irish, needing only four more to pass Knute Rockne as the all-time leader in program history.

• The Irish return to independent status this season after their one-year foray into conference membership, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. They went 9-0 in ACC play during their stay in the league.

• The offense returns maybe the best running back duos in the country in redshirt sophomore Kyren Williams and true sophomore Chris Tyree. Williams rolled up more than 1,400 total yards and 14 touchdowns last season, while Tyree gained 6.8 yards per carry as a true freshman.

4 key players

• Houston Griffith, S: With All-American Kyle Hamilton closing down one side of the field, the safety opposite him will get plenty of attention. Griffith, in his first year as a starter, is a former top 100 recruit who is trying to fulfill the massive potential he had when he arrived in South Bend.

• Kevin Austin, WR: Austin is Notre Dame's projected No. 1 receiver, but he's missed most of the last two seasons with a foot injury and a suspension. He has all the physical tools and the Irish believe he's ready for a breakout, but he remains unproven.

• Jarrett Patterson, C: The All-American center is the only returning starter on what was one of the best offensive lines in the country last season. The Irish thought about moving Patterson to guard, but decided he was too valuable in the middle, where he can influence the newcomers on either side of him.

• Jack Kiser/Isaiah Pryor/Paul Moala: Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker in 2020. This threesome will replace him and none of them won the starting job outright in fall camp, though Notre Dame insists all three played well. Kiser was the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football.

3 key games

• Sept. 25 vs. Wisconsin: An early test against quarterback Jack Coan's former team, which could be the second-best team in the Big Ten. The 12th-ranked Badgers are expected to boast one of the country's best defenses.

• Oct. 23 vs. USC: The longtime rivals did not meet in 2020 for the first time since 1946. The Irish have won three straight in the series and have not captured four in a row in more than a quarter century.

• Oct. 30 vs. North Carolina: The Tar Heels are hoping to make a leap in Year 3 under Mack Brown and feature one of college football's top passers in Sam Howell. This is the fourth of four games against preseason top-15 teams on Notre Dame's schedule.

2 questions

• How will the offensive line gel? Patterson will be flanked by Marshall transfer Cain Madden, an All-American in 2020, veteran Josh Lugg and two unproven but talented underclassmen in Zeke Correll and Blake Fisher, the latter a true freshman. There's a world of talent on that front, but can it come together as a unit?

• Can Jack Coan be a playmaker? Coan was a good quarterback at Wisconsin – he threw 18 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing nearly 70% of his passes in 2019 – but he was more of a game manager, handing off to prolific running back Jonathan Taylor. If Notre Dame needs more, can Coan – who the Irish coaching staff says has better athleticism and arm strength than he gets credit for – provide it?

1 big thing

Reloading: The Irish have won 10 games in four straight seasons for the first time in program history. With three-year starting quarterback Ian Book departing, that era could be over. The Irish could be in for a transition year unless some young players and transfers fill some of the holes left by stars who will be playing on Sundays this fall.

