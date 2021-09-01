Hamilton continues to live up to hype

Kyle Hamilton came into Notre Dame with plenty of hype. The safety from Atlanta was the top recruit in Notre Dame's 2019 class and a top-60 player nationally.

So there were already a lot of eyes on him in his first-ever fall camp practice with the Irish in August 2019. Hamilton did not disappoint that day, hauling in a jaw-dropping three interceptions in live drills and causing then-starting safety Jalen Elliott to yelp: “And he's a freshman!” after the third.

Irish coach Brian Kelly played it coy after that practice:

“Did he take any reps?” Kelly jokingly said of Hamilton. “Did he have three picks? Well, that's a good first day for him.”

Two years later, Kelly's tune has changed significantly and well it should. All Hamilton has done in his first two years on Notre Dame's campus is meet and exceed everything that was expected of him, making that first day of practice seem like a fitting starting point.

After one of Notre Dame's camp practices this year, Kelly related a story about Hamilton making life difficult for Freshman All-American tight end Michael Mayer in 11-on-11 drills.

“Kyle Hamilton is an eraser,” Kelly said. “When you have that kind of player who can take a player like Mike Mayer away, imagine what he can do with other players. He's long, he's rangy, he's athletic. You don't get that many players of that caliber.”

“Here's the good part: he is so much more aware of where he is in the big picture now,” Kelly added. “His focus, his attention to detail, all those little things. And he wants to be a leader on this football team.”

Hamilton is arguably Notre Dame's best player, a consensus All-American in 2020 and a potential top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft as maybe the best safety in the country, though the junior insists he's not focused on that.

With Butkus Award-winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah departed for the professional ranks, Hamilton will be the focal point of the Notre Dame defense this season, capable of dropping into coverage and finding the ball or coming up in run support and making hard-hitting open-field tackles.

Still, there's always room for improvement and Hamilton feels he can get better in man-to-man coverage – NFL scouts agree – and he has worked to do that this offseason, even as he also learns a new defensive scheme under first-year coordinator Marcus Freeman. It's a scheme that Hamilton called “night and day” from former coordinator Clark Lea's system.

“It'll be awesome to have (the new defense) down pat like I did the other defense,” said Hamilton, who led the Irish in tackles last season with 63, 41/2 for loss, and had six pass breakups and a pick. “I'll be able to facilitate calls, communications. ... (Freeman) is challenging safeties to be in a man-to-man role and that will give us more options.”

But Hamilton isn't just learning the defense so he knows what he should be doing. As Kelly said, this is the year that the safety, no longer an inexperienced underclassman, has to step up and be a vocal leader on defense. Hamilton has embraced that role, following the path set by Owusu-Koramoah, Daelin Hayes and other leaders who have moved on.

“I've put more pressure on myself to be a leader for the younger guys and guys on the team who look up to me,” Hamilton said. “My freshman year there was a bunch of guys who could have led and last year there were still a lot of guys on defense, but now there's not as many in that role and that changes the way I look at things and changes the way people look at me. I'm ready to accept that challenge.”

dsinn@jg.net