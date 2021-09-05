No. 9 Irish looking to prove doubters wrong

The echoes are waking up. Notre Dame football is back tonight.

After two College Football Playoff appearances in three seasons, the Irish are not expected to contend for a national title this season. But they do open at No. 9 in the AP Poll and can begin proving, perhaps, that expectations of this being a rebuilding team were misplaced.

The Irish take on Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium, the only FBS game of the day. It promises to be a raucous environment, with more than 70,000 fans roaring for a Seminoles team that went 3-6 in 2020, its first year under head coach Mike Norvell.

It will be easily the most difficult crowd Notre Dame has faced since 2019 after playing last season in front of near-empty stadiums.

At the beginning of fall training camp, coach Brian Kelly said one of the main goals was to build the team from a mental standpoint so that, when Florida State fans do their signature chop and mascot Osceola rides a horse onto the field with a burning spear, Notre Dame doesn't “run for the exit.”

“We show them what it's going to be like at Florida State and present to them, 'All right, where are you going to be when that horse runs out on the field, mentally?'” Kelly said. “'Where are you going to be with all that excitement and the chop and all that?'”

Kelly likened the situation to the start of the 2019 season, when Notre Dame went on the road to face Louisville. That was the first game of All-American safety Kyle Hamilton's career and he has been instructing Notre Dame's younger players on how to deal with the season-opener jitters.

“That first play just helps you realize that it's still football at the end of the day,” Hamilton said. “You know how to do it, what to do. You just have to go out there and do it at that point.”

The Irish defeated Florida State 42-26 last season in South Bend, though Notre Dame had trouble bottling up quarterback Jordan Travis, who threw for 204 yards, ran for 96 more, and accounted for a pair of touchdowns.

It's unclear whether Notre Dame will have to deal with Travis again: Florida State hasn't announced its starting quarterback, choosing to make the Irish prepare for Travis and Central Florida transfer McKenzie Milton.

Kelly and his staff have done what they can to remove any other uncertainty, however. The 12th-year Irish coach related a story about a season-opener when he was the coach at Grand Valley State and his team opened the season against California-Davis, staying at a casino hotel. Some players missed bed check and Kelly wasn't happy. In the years since, he has made sure to eliminate as many distractions as possible.

“What I've learned over the years is to really put them in a great environment to succeed and let them go out and play,” Kelly said. “There's going to be some mistakes, nobody's going to be perfect in an opener, but try to prepare them for all the things that they're going to get in an opener and let them play fast, free and physical. If you do that, you got a really good chance of winning.”

Note: Kelly said linebacker Marist Liufau, who had been slated to start at weak-side linebacker, suffered a recent ankle injury and will miss the whole season. Liufau had surgery Monday and fellow redshirt sophomore JD Bertrand will start in his place.

