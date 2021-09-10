Injuries already becoming concern for Irish

Notre Dame won its season opener against Florida State in dramatic fashion when Jonathan Doerer knocked home a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give the No. 8 Irish a 41-38 victory.

But that victory came at a significant cost as Notre Dame saw four players from its two-deep roster suffer medium-to-long-term injuries. The Irish had already lost starting linebacker Marist Liufau to a season-ending broken ankle in the final week of camp before facing the Seminoles and attrition has hit the roster in just Week 2.

“Anytime you lose guys this early in the season, it's a concern,” coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “We've had more surgeries in the first week than you would want to have. That's a concern, we cannot continue on this trend of having guys out for the entire season because of year-ending surgery.”

Maybe the most important loss coming from Saturday's game was true freshman left tackle Blake Fisher, who suffered a meniscus injury and had surgery Thursday. Kelly expects Fisher will miss about eight weeks. Fisher earned a rare Week 1 starting spot for a true freshman, a feat Kelly called “extraordinary” prior to the game.

Against Florida State, Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman, who had been the top backup to star Michael Mayer, suffered a broken leg and will miss about six weeks after having a plate inserted.

On defense, linebacker has been particularly hard-hit. After already losing Liufau to injury, the Irish saw rotation pieces Shayne Simon and Paul Moala dealt season-ending injuries against Florida State.

Simon suffered a torn labrum that Kelly said has about a six-month recovery period, while Moala, who was one of three players seeing significant snaps at rover, a linebacker-safety hybrid, tore his Achilles. Moala tore his other Achilles in 2020, and Kelly said the Irish were “devastated” for him.

With all of those injuries at linebacker, wide receiver Xavier Watts is moving to defense and will train as a rover. There was talk during his recruitment of him playing safety in college.

The Irish also suffered some roster shrinkage that was not injury related. On Thursday, Kelly confirmed reports from Wednesday night that wide receiver Lawrence Keys III is no longer on the team's roster.

Keys plans to sit out the rest of the season, graduate in December and then decide where he wants to play his final two seasons of eligibility. In his absence, true freshman Deion Colzie will see more snaps and is listed as a backup on the two-deep roster.

