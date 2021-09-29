Notre Dame vs. BYU slated for '22 in Vegas

BYU and Notre Dame will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season.

The Irish and Cougars Tuesday they will play Oct. 8 in Notre Dame's Shamrock Series game. This will be the eighth location away from South Bend that Notre Dame has played a home game.

The Irish had a Shamrock Series game Saturday against Wisconsin in Chicago, and Notre Dame improved to 10-0 in those games. Fox Sports said the game drew 5.37 million viewers and was the most-watched college game of the weekend.

For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12.

BASKETBALL

Sun sweeps WNBA awards

Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for the Connecticut Sun, earning MVP honors. Connecticut's Curt Miller was chosen as the league's coach of the year. And the Sun's Brionna Jones was the league's most improved player.

COLLEGES

Indiana Hall to honor Kessler

Longtime Grace men's basketball coach Jim Kessler has been named as the 2021 Indiana Pacers Silver Medal Award recipient by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The 2021 Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis. Kessler is the all-time wins leader at Grace, amassing 788 victories during his 42-year career (1977-2019).

No indictments for UK players

A grand jury in Fayette County, Kentucky, has declined to indict six University of Kentucky football players on first-degree burglary charges. The charges were brought last month following a police investigation of an incident last March at a private party.

Belmont to join Missouri Valley

Belmont is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 as the league's 11th member after nine years in the Ohio Valley Conference.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Luers No. 1 in AP 2A football poll

Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A according to this week's AP football poll after improving to 6-0. Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A. Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 3 in Class A after last week's dismantling of South Adams (4-2), which fell two spots to No. 7. In Class 5A, Snider (4-1) climbed a spot to No. 6, and Bishop Dwenger rose one spot to No. 8. Norwell (5-1) is back in the top 10 in Class 3A, appearing at No. 9.

HOCKEY

Ex-Komet wants taunter banned

Former Komets player Jalen Smereck announced on social media he won't play another game in the Ukrainian hockey league until Andrei Deniskin is “suspended and removed from the league” for a racist gesture directed at Smereck in a weekend game.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Ex-UFC champ dents police car

Former UFC champion Jon Jones dented a patrol vehicle with his head during his arrest last week on a domestic battery charge, accused of grabbing his fiancée by her hair, according to an arrest report out of Las Vegas made public Tuesday. Jones' fiancée left their room at Caesars Palace with the couple's three children and police said she had apparent blood on her clothing when officers interviewed her about the pre-dawn altercation Friday.