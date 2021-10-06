Cowboys cut ex-Luers, Notre Dame star Smith

The Dallas Cowboys released former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday night.

The move comes barely two years after Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with Dallas that was scheduled to keep him with the Cowboys through the 2024 season. Of that $64 million, $35.5 million was guaranteed.

The decision won't save the Cowboys any money on Smith's $9.8 million salary cap figure this year, but protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Smith, a Fort Wayne native, started all 48 regular-season games for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2020 and was a Pro Bowl honoree in 2019, when he had 142 tackles, six for loss and nine pass breakups.

Last season, he had a career-best 154 tackles – five for loss – five pass breakups and an interception.

Heading into this season, however, the Cowboys drafted former Penn State All-American linebacker Micah Parsons – the 2019 winner of the Butkus Award as the best college linebacker, an award Smith took home in 2015 – with the No. 12 overall pick. Parsons has been an immediate starter, relegating Smith to a backup role.

Though Smith had not started any of the Cowboys' first four games this season, he was the 11th-ranked linebacker in the league who has played a minimum of 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus' metrics. The Cowboys tried to trade the 26-year-old earlier in the season, but nothing came of the talks, according to a report on the team's web site.

Smith was released from the team that took a chance on him following the devastating knee injury he suffered during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at Notre Dame.

The Irish All-American was projected as a top-10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft before he tore his ACL and LCL and suffered nerve damage early in Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State.

“If he did not get hurt, he'd be in the conversation for first pick in the draft,” then-NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said at the time. “That's how good his junior season (in 2015) was.”

Smith was expected to fall into the later rounds of the draft after the injury, but the Cowboys surprised most observers by taking the linebacker in the second round, No. 34 overall. At the time, Smith's brother, Rod Smith, a former Harding running back, also played for Dallas.

“I'm lost for words,” the younger Smith said when he was picked. “(Dallas) is where everyone wanted me to go, including myself. I think my brother had a lot to do with that. It's a blessing to finally be able to play together.”

Smith arrived at Notre Dame as one of the top five recruits in the country after a dominant high school career at Bishop Luers in which he earned the Butkus Award for high schoolers and Indiana Mr. Football in 2012.

He led the Knights to four straight Class 2A state championships from 2009 to 2012. During his four seasons with the Catholic school, Smith's teams went 50-9.

With the Irish, Smith was a two-time All-American and he helped Notre Dame to a 10-2 regular season in 2015 that might have ended in a College Football Playoff berth had the team's campaign not ended with a 38-36 loss to Stanford on a last-second field goal.

In his final season with Notre Dame, Smith had 115 tackles, nine for loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

