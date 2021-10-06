Irish keeping secret when it comes to QB

Notre Dame will name a starting quarterback internally this week, but will not release the information publicly before it takes on Virginia Tech on Saturday, coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

“We're going to have one guy and we're going to let him know that the reps are for him to be the starter, and focus on one guy,” Kelly said. “We just haven't gotten a chance to talk to that individual yet. We know exactly who it is.”

This is different from Kelly's position following 14th-ranked Notre Dame's win over Wisconsin, after which the coach said that Jack Coan “no question” remained the starter. In the interim, Coan threw a costly red-zone interception in a loss to Cincinnati and was pulled.

Redshirt freshman Drew Pyne played the second half and led a pair of touchdown drives, but went just 9 for 22. The Irish are likely choosing between Pyne and Coan with package Tyler Buchner likely to get some snaps in special situations.

Auto Racing

Past Indy winner leaves Rahal

The IndyCar future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was in doubt after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won't return to the team next year. Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 – the last four with Rahal – following seven seasons in Formula One. He won the Indy 500 in 2020 and in 2017 while driving for Andretti Autosport.

Colleges

Football teams get transfer relief

Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave. Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers – not high school players – to replace those who transfer out in the first term. Players still cannot transfer during the season and become eligible to compete at new schools.

Irish swimming coach steps down

Notre Dame's head swimming coach has resigned one week after a federal judge dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit that had accused him of degrading and demoting a female assistant because of her pregnancy. Michael Litzinger said they would retire from the sport. The school said associate head coach Aaron Bell is also “no longer with the team.” A meet scheduled for this weekend was canceled and the school is making “an interim plan designed to allow our student-athletes to compete this year.”