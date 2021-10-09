Irish look to shake off 1st loss

Notre Dame is coming off its first loss of the season, a 24-13 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati that ended the Irish's 26-game winning streak in South Bend and likely ended their chances at a College Football Playoff appearance. Tonight, 14th-ranked Notre Dame will take on a hungry Virginia Tech team at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, one of the more difficult road environments in college football.

So, will the Irish come out motivated and ready to put the loss behind them?

Or, will they be deflated, easy prey for a Hokies team in search of a signature victory?

“We got a big week again, Virginia Tech, and I think it's really gonna show what we're made of,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “Coming off a loss obviously, going into a hostile environment. I think it's perfect timing for us to show who we really are and show that as a team we can overcome obviously a tough loss at home. … It can go either one of two ways. You can either crumble from it or build from it.”

Notre Dame (4-1) has been here before. In 2019, the Irish were blown out by Michigan, ending their hopes at a playoff spot. The next week, the Irish hosted Virginia Tech and eked out a 21-20 victory when quarterback Ian Book ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 29 seconds to play.

This time, the Irish are not coming off a never-had-a-chance rout. The loss to Cincinnati was mostly one of Notre Dame's own making, with the Irish committing three turnovers.

“I don't want to take anything away from Cincinnati, but (losses) sting more when you beat yourself,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “We just really need to coach better and put our kids in better position to succeed and our players need to play better. So, (we're) all in on this.”

Virginia Tech has been in this position before, as well. In 2018 and 2019 the Hokies entered matchups with Notre Dame with a chance for a season-defining victory and instead left with a defeat on the way on the way to mildly disappointing seasons – 6-7 in '18 and 8-5 in '19.

The Hokies (3-1) are trying to prove that they have staying power this year after a Week 3 loss to West Virginia put an early damper on coach Justin Fuente's sixth season.

“We have an awesome opportunity here,” Fuente said. “We're going to have a sold-out crowd. I'd imagine a raucous crowd with an unbelievable opportunity for our football team.”

One team is going to get a galvanizing victory while the other could be headed for a difficult year.

“I just have this weird feeling,” Hamilton said, “that the whole (team) is just about to click together and bond together through this.”

