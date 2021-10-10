Irish come back to stun Hokies

Jack Coan was benched. Then he was the hero.

The much-maligned Notre Dame quarterback led the No. 14 Irish on a 75-yard game-tying touchdown drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia, and followed that with a march for a winning Jonathan Doerer field goal in the final seconds that give the Irish a stunning 32-29 victory at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

"Jack is a stone-cold killer," Irish linebacker Drew White said. "He's got that look in his eye. We have a lot of confidence in him. Says a lot when he goes in at the end of the game. He's got that look and there's some guys that just don't have it."

Coan, who started the contest and was pulled in the second quarter with the Irish trailing 10-0, re-entered with 3:55 to play and Notre Dame (5-1) down 29-21. He got the Irish moving with a 23-yard pass to senior receiver Avery Davis and three plays later found Davis again for a 4-yard touchdown. A Coan pass to Kevin Austin on a broken play on the 2-point attempt knotted the score at 29 with 2:26 still to play.

"We got playmakers all around the offense, all on this team and you see what happens," running back Kyren Williams said of the 2-point conversion. "He throws the ball up and Kevin comes down with it. I was like, 'What?' It looked like he flew the air and caught that ball."

Notre Dame's defense turned in a three-and-out on the next Virginia Tech possession and the Irish got the ball back at their own 25 with 1:56 remaining. Coan again led the charge, finding Braden Lenzy for 20 yards and then tight end George Takacs – his first catch of the season – for 15 more into field-goal range.

Doerer's decisive boot came from 48 yards out, his second game-winner this season following a 41-yard kick on the final play of the Sept. 5 win against Florida State.

"My gosh," coach Brian Kelly said of the game-winning field goal. "That kid (Doerer), I don't know if he has blood in his veins. I mean, I was nervous on the sideline. I was trying to get (the referee) to stop a laser (from the stands). Finally, Jon says, 'Coach, let's just kick it.' I was like, 'Okay!'"

Prior to Coan's heroics, the Irish had been led at quarterback by true freshman Tyler Buchner, who entered the game when Coan was ineffective early. Buchner led three touchdown drives, one that ended in his own 3-yard rushing score and another that saw him find Williams for an 8-yard touchdown pass, putting the Irish ahead 14-10 late in the first half.

Williams scored on a bruising 10-yard run in the third quarter to put Notre Dame in front again at 21-16. The score was set by the biggest play of the night from the Irish defense: a Tariq Bracy interception, the first of his career, that gave the Irish the ball at the Virginia Tech 29.

But Buchner gifted the Hokies (3-2) the lead shortly thereafter when he threw a pick-six to Virginia Tech's Jermaine Waller that pushed the score to 22-21. The game-turning throw was a combination of a poor decision and inaccurate pass, one of the few mistakes Buchner made in the game.

"He did some really good things and then he did some things that are (the result of) inexperience," Kelly said of Buchner. "You don't throw to the ball into the boundary versus Cover 8 (as Buchner did on the pick-six) without knowing that the corner's not squatting. There are technical things, he's still (not) seeing. He's getting there, but he's not there yet. So the maturation process continues.

"But man is he a gamer. He's tough, he's fast, he's competitive. He's unflappable, too. He just keeps coming back. I'm glad he's on our team."

Buchner, who had 113 passing yards and 67 more on the ground, suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter that knocked him out and left Coan to lead the tying and winning drives in the final minutes. The freshman's status going forward is unclear.

Kelly called Coan's early performance "uneven," but said the drives late in the game were much more akin to what the Wisconsin transfer does in practice.

"He was decisive, the ball came out of his hands, the reads were correct," Kelly said of Coan's late performance. "It looked like it was shooting fish in the barrel with the timeliness of the ball coming out of his hand compared to where it was earlier. ... We see him (do that) every day. I didn't name him the starter because it came up on the Ouija board. We see him every day, that's what he does."

Kelly would not commit to a starting quarterback going forward or say if it would be dependent on Buchner's health. Buchner came into the game as the third-stringer, but he played in front of backup Drew Pyne, who led a pair of touchdown drives in last week's loss to Cincinnati. Pyne would also likely play a role in any quarterback competition the Irish hold.

Kelly had expressed a desire leading up to the game against the Hokies to find one starter and stick with him, but he intimated that might not be the case after Saturday.

"I know (the media) is anxious to write a story about it, but I can't in good conscience go 'He's the starter or he's the starter,'" the 12th-year coach said. "You know where we're at. We're stringing this together the best we can."

Nearly lost in the quarterback shuffle was the Irish discovering a running game for the first time all season. Buchner's rushing ability helped open holes for the running backs, but even when he was not in the game, Notre Dame ran the ball better and more consistently than it has in any other game this year.

Williams had 19 carries for 74 yards and true freshman Logan Diggs, playing in place of Chris Tyree, who left the game with turf toe, carried six times for 29 yards. Tyree added 14 yards on three carries.

Williams credited the offensive line, which had been the weak link on offense, with much of the improvement.

"Big step, big step," the All-American running back said when asked if the line took a step forward. "They've taken steps each and every game and that gel that we've always been talking about was there. We were popping (in the run game). We found runs that were productive and we stuck with them."

Diggs also caught a crucial 15-yard pass on an angle route on the game-tying drive while Williams was in the tunnel getting checked for a concussion. The test was negative and Williams returned to the game, ripping off a 9-yard run just before Doerer's field goal.

The victory extended Notre Dame's winning streak against unranked teams to 36 games. When No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M later in the night, that became the longest active streak in the country.

"I've been in a lot of games, coached a lot of games, but I don't know that I've ever coached a group of guys that had such resolve or mental toughness that regardless of the situation they just kept playing," Kelly said. "Unfazed by the circumstances. ... Just so many stories about players persevering. We're not perfect and that's okay with me."

Note: Irish tight end Michael Mayer, who was dealing with abductor strain, was "close" to playing, Kelly said, but the Irish decided against putting him in the game.

"(Mayer) wanted to go, he was like, 'Hey, put me in in the red zone, let me get in on third down,'" Kelly said. "We were like, 'You know what? We'll put you in in the red zone and you'll really hurt yourself,' so we scratched that."

