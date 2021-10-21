Inconsistency has plagued Irish

Notre Dame's season has reached its midway point, but despite six games worth of data, it's unclear how good are the 2021 Irish.

With a loss to Cincinnati and 3-point wins over less-than-impressive teams from Florida State, Toledo and Virginia Tech, Notre Dame does not have the complete team it did during its runs to the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020 and there are more obvious weaknesses with this group than even the 2019 version that finished 11-2.

Still, the Irish are 5-1 and ranked 13th in the country and they have probably faced the more difficult portion of their schedule. A New Year's Six bowl bid remains on the table even if a third trip to the College Football Playoff in four years is an extreme longshot. On a team filled with young contributors – Notre Dame played five true freshmen on one play in its most recent game against Virginia Tech – that type of finish could set the table for CFP runs in coming seasons.

While significant questions remain about his team, coach Brian Kelly has been adamant about one specific aspect: despite its youth, his team is brimming with confidence.

“We're a pretty resilient, tough team mentally,” Kelly said. “Our guys will battle, but we're still learning in many ways. We have a lot of young players. ... That's a never-ending process for those guys to continue to grow, but they know how to win. I think as we stand here today, they have a great way about themselves.

“They believe they're going to win, they're confident, they keep playing, but they have to understand they don't have much margin because they don't have a lot of experience. If they keep that in mind ... they can win every game they play.”

Notre Dame's season has been defined by a pair of intertwined issues: inconsistency (of performance and personnel) at quarterback and a leaky offensive line.

The quarterback situation remains a question mark. Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan has started every game and will be the first-stringer against the Trojans after leading a late comeback against Virginia Tech, but he has also been benched in back-to-back games, first in favor of Drew Pyne then for true freshman Tyler Buchner.

Buchner and Pyne have demonstrated an ability to move the offense, but they remain young and have also had intermittent trouble making the right reads in the passing game. Coan is far more experienced and when he gets time to throw, the ball usually goes to the right receiver at the right moment.

But time to throw has been an issue for all three quarterbacks. The offensive line, long a strength in South Bend, has been the team's biggest weakness. Injuries have not helped – the Irish are starting a true freshman fourth-stringer at left tackle in Joe Alt – and the team has struggled to find any consistency.

As a result of the issues on the line and his own struggles to move in the pocket, Coan has been sacked 22 times, more than once in every nine dropbacks. Pyne and Buchner have more mobility than Coan and can avoid some of those sacks, while Buchner in particular makes the running game more potent because of his own skill as a runner.

Coan's fate as the starter may rest with the improvement of the line, which is occurring, though slowly. Alt might not be a permanent solution at left tackle, but he has started to bring some stability to the position, while the insertion of Andrew Kristofic at left guard in place of the smaller Zeke Correll might help Notre Dame get some more push. The team's quarterback rotation and offensive performance likely hinge on how much the line gels in the season's final weeks.

On defense, the Irish have improved markedly after early-season hiccups in coordinator Marcus Freeman's more aggressive scheme. All-American safety Kyle Hamilton has been all over the field, though he was blitzing on a regular basis against Virginia Tech, which takes him away from coverage responsibilities.

It's possible the Irish feel comfortable sending Hamilton at the quarterback because of the emergence of Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart at cornerback, capable of defending receivers one on one.

The Irish are still hoping Houston Griffith can raise his play at the other safety position, but there are few true question marks on the defense otherwise and linebackers Drew White and JD Bertrand have been outstanding on the whole.

Note: Notre Dame reserve quarterback Brendon Clark, who was the backup to starter Ian Book in 2020, entered the transfer portal this week. Clark had been recovering from offseason knee surgery. Kelly mentioned Monday that he had gotten a significant number of 7-on-7 reps during the bye week.

