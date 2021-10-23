Young Irish players ready for 1st meeting with USC

A new group of Notre Dame players will tonight get their first taste of the program's rivalry with USC. It's a matchup that dates to 1926 and is coming off its first hiatus since World War II, since the 2020 game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The energy's through the roof, we're all ready to go,” said wide receiver Avery Davis, whose Irish will play host at North Dame Stadium.

The list of Irish players who will likely see the field against the Trojans (3-3) for the first time is longer than usual, especially on offense. No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1) has been buoyed in recent weeks by a cadre of youngsters who have stepped into voids created by early-season injuries and shown they can hold their own despite their relative inexperience.

Illustrating the youth movement the Irish have embarked upon recently was a stretch in the second half against Virginia Tech on Oct. 9 when Notre Dame played six freshmen on offense: quarterback Tyler Buchner, running back Logan Diggs, wide receivers Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles Jr., tight end Cane Berrong and left tackle Joe Alt.

Each showed promise and it's likely they'll all – with the exception of Berrong, who suffered a torn ACL in the game and is out for the season – play significant roles for the Irish going forward. For an offense that has struggled to move the ball consistently, the infusion of new blood could help the unit reach its potential.

“We would take bits and pieces of how we've looked,” coach Brian Kelly said of the team's offensive performance in the first half of the season. “It's one mistake here, one mistake there. I still think it's maturation and 11 players pulling together as one. We had that more or less in the second half against Virginia Tech. We're hoping that that was a turning point for us offensively.”

Alt is the only starter out of that group of freshmen and the Irish are hoping he can hold down the left tackle position, which has given them trouble since Week 1 starter – and Alt's fellow true freshman – Blake Fisher went down with a meniscus tear in the opener against Florida State.

The line has been a particular trouble spot for the Irish offense, with quarterback Jack Coan struggling to avoid pressure, but Notre Dame is hoping that some personnel moves on the line – including making Alt and guard Andrew Kristofic semi-permanent starters on the left side – and a healthy dose of Buchner's rushing ability will alleviate some of those issues.

How good can the offense be if it starts humming?

“Very good, really good,” veteran tight end George Takacs said. “Honestly. You see it in practice all the time. I think it's the most talented group I've ever been a part of. Seeing some of the guys practice like (Michael Mayer), (Kevin Austin), Kyren (Williams) and then you see the young guys stepping up, I'm really excited to see where it's going to go.”

dsinn@jg.net