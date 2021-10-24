Irish get offense clicking in victory

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame's offense has been inconsistent all season and punchless on many occasions. On Saturday, it took its biggest step forward.

After USC had a 21-point Irish lead to just eight with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Irish marched 75 yards in eight plays and specialty quarterback Tyler Buchner capped the march with a 3-yard touchdown run, cementing a 31-16 victory at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams ran for 138 yards – Notre Dame's first 100-yard rushing game of the season – and two touchdowns and also caught six passes for 42 yards. He scored from a yard out with 2:51 left in the third quarter to put the 13th-ranked Irish (6-1) ahead 24-3.

The Trojans (3-4) responded with touchdown drives of 77 and 86 yards to draw within 24-16 after the second extra point was missed. Notre Dame struggled to stop USC running back Keontay Ingram and wide receiver Drake London on both possessions.

The touchdown drives were sandwiched around a Jack Coan interception that wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. had taken away from him by USC's Chris Steele.

Ingram had matched Williams with 138 rushing yards and London caught 15 passes for 171 yards.

Williams ran the ball six times for 36 yards on the game-clinching drive and his 10-yard run set up Buchner's touchdown. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on USC also greased the wheels.

Coan was 20 of 28 for 189 yards and a touchdown and was only sacked once after getting taken down 22 times in the first six games.

It was a costly victory for the Irish, who lost All-American safety Kyle Hamilton to what looked like a knee injury in the second quarter. Hamilton had to be helped from the field, though he was walking on the sideline under his own power later in the game. He did not play another snap after the injury.

