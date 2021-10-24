Irish offense finds stride against USC

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame’s offense has been inconsistent all season and punchless on many occasions. On Saturday, it took its biggest step forward to date.

After visiting USC cut a 21-point Irish lead to just eight with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns, No. 13 Notre Dame marched 75 yards in eight plays and specialty quarterback Tyler Buchner capped the march with a 3-yard touchdown run, cementing a 31-16 victory at Notre Dame Stadium tonight in front of an announced sellout crowd of 77,622.

The clinching drive was one of five long, sustained drives for the Irish, who ran a balanced offense that picked up 213 yards through the air and 170 on the ground. It's the type of attack the Notre Dame coaching staff envisioned before the season began.

"We knew this was a gritty team, we saw that at (Virginia) Tech," coach Brian Kelly said. "But what we needed to see was how this thing was all coming together as one. Tonight was a better indication of how that all comes together."

The victory was Notre Dame’s fourth in a row over the Trojans, the longest streak for the Irish in the series since they won 11 straight from 1983 to 1993. It was also the hosts’ 37th straight triumph over an unranked opponent, extending the longest active streak in the country.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams ran for 138 yards – Notre Dame’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season – and two touchdowns and also caught six passes for 42 yards. Kelly said the Irish knew they were going to put the game in the redshirt sophomore's hands, especially with No. 2 back Chris Tyree out with turf toe.

"You kind of sensed during the week that he was going to put this on his back," Kelly said of Williams. "He went into this game, knowing, with Chris not available, that he was going to get the kind of carries that he could get a chance to influence the game."

Williams, who came into the postgame media availability hugging the game ball he received, gave a lot of the credit to the much-maligned Notre Dame offensive line, which also seemed to have a breakout performance Saturday after being the offense's main weakness all season.

"I'd seen (during) Virginia Tech, I had a feeling like, 'Okay, we're gluing it together (on the offensive line),'" Williams said. "That bye week helped us and then we're coming out against USC and really just dominating."

Williams scored from a yard out with 2:51 left in the third quarter to put the Irish (6-1) ahead 24-3, seemingly making the game safe.

The Trojans (3-4) climbed back into the game with touchdown drives of 77 and 86 yards on its next two possessions to draw within 24-16 after the second extra point was missed. The scoring drives were led by running back Keontay Ingram and wide receiver Drake London.

Ingram matched Williams with 138 rushing yards and London caught 15 passes for 171 yards. Although London had 10 catches for 109 yards in the first half, Kelly said the Irish were executing the gameplan with regard to the star receiver: keep him in front of them. London finally broke out with a 44-yard reception on a double move on USC's second touchdown drive, exactly the type of play Notre Dame had worked all week to avoid.

The touchdown drives were sandwiched around a Jack Coan interception that wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. had taken away from him by USC’s Chris Steele. Coan admitted the ball should have gone further to the back shoulder, so it would have been easier for Austin to get his body between Steele and the ball.

After the interception, the finishing drive was accomplished almost entirely on the ground. Williams ran the ball six times for 34 yards on the possession and his 10-yard run set up Buchner’s touchdown. A USC unsportsmanlike conduct penalty also greased the wheels.

By the fourth quarter, the Irish offensive line was pushing the Trojans' front all over the field.

"It feels like that identity we had (in 2020), we're finally finding it," Williams said of Notre Dame's 75-yard march in the final quarter. "Having those drives where we just run the same play over and over again and them not being able to stop it because of the will of our offensive line, moving the line of scrimmage. I'm just glad Tyler was able to get in the end zone. If you see the hole, it was wide open. He even came up to me on the sideline and told me he could have walked in."

Coan was 20 of 28 for 189 yards and a touchdown and was only sacked once after getting taken down more than once in every nine dropbacks in the first six games. The Irish emphasized quicker reads for Coan, a type of offensive attack he hadn't run on a regular basis since high school. Notre Dame believes it fits him well.

It was almost a costly victory for the Irish, who lost All-American safety Kyle Hamilton to a "pinched fat pad" in his knee in the second quarter. Hamilton had to be helped from the field, though he was walking on the sideline under his own power later in the game. Kelly said there is no structural damage to the knee and the prognosis is "really good." The coach did not rule out Hamilton playing against North Carolina's explosive passing attack next week.

