Offensive line starting to jell

For the first half of its season, Notre Dame's biggest weakness was on the offensive line, an area that had long been a team strength.

It was always a possibility the Irish line would take a significant step back after losing four All-ACC performers and three early-round NFL draft picks from its 2020 offensive line, but Notre Dame's struggles protecting quarterback Jack Coan and opening holes for star running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree were glaring during a roller coaster first six weeks for the Irish.

Then came Saturday's 31-16 win over USC, when the line not only limited the rival Trojans to one sack of Coan, but it also pushed the USC front around enough to help Williams notch Notre Dame's first 100-yard rushing game of the season. As the No. 11 Irish (6-1) get set to face North Carolina (4-3) in South Bend tonight, Notre Dame has a new attitude up front.

“I'd seen (against) Virginia Tech (on Oct. 9), I had a feeling like, 'OK, we're gluing it together (on the offensive line),'” Williams said after the victory over the Trojans. “That bye week (Oct. 16) helped us and then we're coming out against USC and really just dominating.”

Dominating the Trojans was no easy task, either. USC came out in a 3-5-3 defense, rushing three players up front and then blitzing one or two of the linebackers on most plays, a system designed to maximize confusion on the line. Irish coach Brian Kelly said the Trojans had not run that scheme all season, but he praised the communication on the line and its ability to adjust the game plan as the game progressed.

Kelly noted this week that the communication is helped by having left tackle Joe Alt and left guard Andrew Kristofic playing next to each other. Kristofic, who had been a tackle in high school and most of his career with the Irish, replaced Zeke Correll at guard against Virginia Tech and has helped steady a side of the line that had been particularly troubled.

“I just think that there's less of a burden on the center,” Kelly said of having the left side of the line working again. “(Center) Jarrett Patterson is just playing freer. There's just a feeling that the five work. You're always trying to find the combinations and how they work well.

“They just seem to work well together, there is better communication. I think Alt is a guy that really communicates well and that passes on down the line to Andrew and then into the center position. So, it's not just one guy, they all just work well together.”

The Irish line will have to be solid again today. Notre Dame's new-look, up-tempo, quick-throwing offense will help the front keep Coan upright, but it will still have to contend with 6-foot-3, 305-pound nose tackle Myles Murphy, who has recorded 81/2 tackles for loss and four sacks this season.

“At some point it all has to click together,” Kristofic said of the line's performance. “I think we're all starting to get on that same page. ... It's months and weeks of hard work coming together now.”

Notes: Kelly said the Irish “like where we're at,” in regard to Tyree following Thursday's practice. The sophomore missed the game against USC with turf toe. Kelly had said earlier in the week the Irish were “optimistic” Tyree would play.

