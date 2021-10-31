Irish win shootout behind Williams, Coan

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame was clinging to a 4-point, fourth-quarter lead in a shootout against visiting North Carolina and was backed up inside its own 10-yard line.

Then Kyren Williams ran into Irish lore.

Just two drives after leaving the game with what looked to be a knee injury, the All-American running back got stuffed to the right side of the line, cut back, stiff-armed a tackler into the turf and then outraced everyone for a 91-yard touchdown run, helped along by key downfield blocks from tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Avery Davis.

"I knew I was going to score as soon as I stiff-armed (linebacker Tomon Fox)," Williams said. "At first, (the play) was very cloudy. The play was supposed to go to the right, front side. Something threw me off to where I looked back side and I saw nothing but green and (Fox). ... I knew after I turned the corner (after the stiff-arm) that I had to get going and there was no denying me getting to the end zone."

Williams ran for a career-high 199 yards – "Yeah, it does," Williams joked, when asked if he was bothered by finishing a yard short of 200 – in the 44-34 victory over the Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night, his second straight game with at least 100 yards rushing.

Notre Dame (7-1) won its third game in a row since losing to Cincinnati and extended its winning streak over unranked opponents to 38, the longest active streak in the country.

"It's an improving football team," coach Brian Kelly said of the Irish. "We've got (six) Power Five wins. I like the position that we're in, we're getting better each and every week. ... I really like this team, I love their grit."

Williams’ long scoring run put the Irish in front 38-27 with 14:27 to play, and the Irish added a field goal minutes later after an interception by safety DJ Brown set Notre Dame up deep in Tar Heels territory. Brown was making his first career start, playing in place of All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who was out with a knee injury.

It was the second career interception for the redshirt junior, with both picks coming in the last six games.

"We were in man coverage and I was really focused on (slot receiver Josh Downs), because they had been throwing those deep shots in from the slot," Brown said of the interception. "I was just trying to make sure they didn't run that again and then (cornerback) Tariq (Bracy) did a good job of forcing (Downs) inside to safety help. I saw the play (developing) so I jumped it."

The pick was really the only mistake all night for Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell, who racked up 442 total yards – 341 through the air and 101 on the ground – and escaped more than once when the Irish looked like they had him corralled for a loss.

Howell led the Tar Heels back after Brown's interception and zig-zagged into the end zone himself from 31 yards out to make it 41-34 with 7:23 to play.

"You can't take away everything from Howell," coach Brian Kelly said. "If they were going to beat us with quarterback draw, it would be the first time in my career that I would stand up on this podium (after the game) and say, 'They beat us running quarterback draw.' ... By and large, we kept the ball in front of us and where we wanted it to be."

Notre Dame put the game away with a bullying 5:46 drive that culminated in a 21-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal and left North Carolina down 10 with only 1:37 left. Williams ran for 34 yards on the drive.

Notre Dame finished with a season-high 523 yards of total offense, led by Williams and quarterback Jack Coan, who had his best game since a Week 1 win over Florida State. Coan went 16 of 24 through the air for 213 yards and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr. just before the end of the first half. He added a 21-yard scoring run, the longest rush of the season for the usually pocket-bound Coan, to put the Irish ahead 24-20 in the third quarter after the Tar Heels (4-4) had briefly taken the lead.

"Not until the very end," Coan said, laughing, when asked when he knew he was going to score on his touchdown scamper. "I don't take anything for granted when I'm running. It was kind of like, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm still going.' It was a lot of fun."

The Irish surrendered a season-high 564 yards to the Tar Heel offense, including a trio of too-easy long touchdowns: Howell's run, a 33-yard pass from Howell to Antoine Green in the third quarter on a completely busted coverage and a 53-yard Ty Chandler run at the start of the second half that put North Carolina ahead 20-17 after a poor Irish run fit.

