Williams' 91-yard TD run helps Irish put away Tar Heels

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame was clinging to a 4-point, fourth-quarter lead in a shootout against visiting North Carolina and was backed up inside its own 10-yard line.

Then Kyren Williams ran into Irish lore.

Just two drives after leaving the game with what looked to be a knee injury, the All-American running back got stuffed to the right side of the line, cut back, stiff-armed a tackler into the turf and then outraced everyone for a 91-yard touchdown run.

Williams ran for a career-high 199 yards in the 44-34 victory over the Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night, his second straight game with at least 100 yards.

Notre Dame (7-1) won its third game in a row since losing to Cincinnati.

Williams' long scoring run put the Irish in front 38-27 with 14:27 to play, and the Irish added a field goal minutes later after an interception by safety DJ Brown set Notre Dame up deep in Tar Heels territory. Brown was making his first career start, playing in place of injured All-American safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Tar Heels struck back with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 31-yard run from quarterback Sam Howell, who had 432 total yards in the game – 341 through the air and 91 on the ground – and was responsible for two touchdowns.

Notre Dame put the game away with a bullying 5:46 drive that culminated in a 21-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal and left North Carolina down 10 with only 1:37 left. Williams ran for 34 yards on the drive.

Irish quarterback Jack Coan completed 16 for 24 passes for 213 yards and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr. Coan also added a 21-yard touchdown run.

