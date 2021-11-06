Freshman receiver learning position

A flurry of injuries at key positions has meant Notre Dame's true freshmen have had to grow up quickly. Tyler Buchner has become a change-of-pace option at quarterback; Joe Alt has solidified the left tackle spot; Logan Diggs has provided a solid No. 2 option at running back.

The latest example of a 2021 recruit turning in a veteran-level performance came Saturday when the Irish beat North Carolina 44-34. Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., in the lineup in place of Braden Lenzy after Lenzy left the game with concussion-like symptoms, hauled in three passes for 74 yards and was a revelation as a big-play threat on the outside.

Though Lenzy ultimately cleared the concussion protocol and will play this afternoon when the No. 8 Irish (7-1) take on Navy (2-6), coach Brian Kelly said Styles will have a key role in the offense going forward.

“He's gonna continue to impact it,” Kelly said. “He's got a great demeanor. His work ethic is outstanding during the week. We can throw a lot of volume on him and he's explosive. You can see it. When he touches the ball, he's explosive. He went in there when Braden went down and didn't miss a beat.”

That might not have been true earlier in the season. Styles admitted he was “playing a little bit slow, a little tentative” when he first arrived on campus in the spring as an early enrollee. But he got up to speed quickly, diving into the finer points of his position and texting quarterback Jack Coan “every single day” to throw with him.

“In high school, I was always trying to go super fast, just playing fast and never really thought about the game,” Styles said. “(Once I got to Notre Dame), I just broke the game down and the game really slowed down for me as I looked at coverages and schemes.

“I did not know a lot about wide receiver coming in. I always had the athletic ability, but it was the technical, fine details I really had to work on.”

Once Styles got the playbook down, it was only matter of time before he got on the field. The son of a former NFL linebacker, Styles' athleticism was obvious to his teammates almost immediately.

“The way he's able to grow, bounce back and learn from his mistakes and get better is incredible,” senior receiver Avery Davis said. “And then he's super talented on top of that. The raw talent was always there, but the way he's able to get the fundamentals down now, it might be scary.”

Styles moved on to the two-deep depth chart in early October when senior wideout Joe Wilkins was lost for the season with a knee injury. The Pickerington, Ohio, native's breakout started with three catches for 57 yards against USC on Oct. 23.

Styles, who models his game off of reigning Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith, hauled in a 40-yard pass in the third quarter against the Tar Heels, setting up a go-ahead Irish touchdown, and added a 25-yard reception later in the quarter.

The latter catch, on which the receiver worked himself into a soft spot in the Tar Heels' zone defense on a crossing route, was a demonstration of Styles' ability to bounce back. It came just four plays after the freshman had let a potential monster gain on a deep post go through his fingers.

“It's a next-play mindset,” Styles said. “When I was on the sideline (after the drop), coach Kelly said 'You're going to get another opportunity.' Knowing I had my coach behind me made it really easy to move on to the next play and make that catch right after.”

After Wilkins' injury and the impending transfer of upperclassman Lawrence Keys III, Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers available. If Notre Dame is going to move the ball through the air, it likely needs Styles to play like more than a freshman.

dsinn@jg.net