Irish coach likes growth he's seen in freshman QB

The future is now for Notre Dame at quarterback.

Veteran Jack Coan remains the starter – and deservedly so after leading the No. 6 Irish to four wins in a row – but true freshman Tyler Buchner has blossomed into a do-it-all problem for defenses, one that will be increasingly difficult to keep on the sideline in the season's final weeks, starting with today's matchup against Georgia Tech (3-7) .

Heading into Notre Dame's game with Virginia last Saturday night, coach Brian Kelly warned that the kid gloves attached to Buchner were ready to come off.

“I think he's been in a box, in a sense where we've limited him in some capacity,” Kelly said. “We'll continue to expand (his role) a little bit more than what we've had because we've seen really consistent performances.”

Kelly was true to his word, giving Buchner a variety of plays to execute in Notre Dame's 28-3 win over the Cavaliers. The quarterback rewarded Kelly's faith with a poised performance, going 3 for 4 for 42 yards and adding 10 rushing yards on three carries.

The Irish ran a reverse with Buchner at quarterback and the threat of the freshman running the ball froze the Virginia defense to the point that wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. had a clear lane to the end zone for a long touchdown going the opposite direction. The play was called back because of a block in the back well downfield, but it was still an example of Buchner's ability to influence the run game even when he does not keep the ball.

Buchner's playing time has grown along with his knowledge of the playbook. Kelly praised the La Jolla, California, native's ability to retain information and that ability has been key to overcoming a steep learning curve stemming from Buchner's lack of experience even relative to other freshmen: his senior season of high school football was canceled because of the pandemic.

“With the playbook, my mom wanted me to do well and I wanted to do well, so I'd have her test me on the plays,” said Buchner, who is 8 for 9 for 94 yards and a touchdown through the air in his last four games. “That definitely helped a lot and I certainly learned a lot more when I got (to South Bend) and I'm still learning every day. You can always go into more depth and detail.”

Even negative plays are learning experiences. Against Virginia, he missed a mesh point with running back Logan Diggs on a read-option and the resulting fumble ended a potential scoring drive. He came to the sideline ready to ingest some constructive criticism.

“When he came off, his reaction and our conversation and how he took that are really good,” Kelly said. “Because we want to get him back in there and see how he leads that next drive. You can't duplicate that in practice.

“All those things are building towards his development. Those are moments that allow us to really see what he's about and we like the things that we see about him.”

With Coan likely to move on after the season, Notre Dame will be in need of a starting quarterback heading into the 2022 campaign. There's no guarantee Buchner will take the reins, but he seems to be in Kelly's plans.

“I think you saw a little bit of that Saturday night,” the 12th-year Irish coach said. “There was a little bit more in his package that would give you a glimpse as to what it would look like next year.”

