LSU officially hires Brian Kelly

It's official, former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is the new coach at LSU.

The Tigers confirmed reports that began circulating late Monday that Kelly would end his 12-year stint in South Bend with the Irish waiting to hear whether they will be invited to the College Football Playoff.

His contract with LSU will pay Kelly $95 million over 10 years, plus incentives. Kelly was believed to be making $7 to $8 million as Notre Dame's coach, though the Irish do not release salary figures publicly.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said in a statement. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

LSU's statement called Kelly "the most accomplished hire in program history." Each of the Tigers' last three head coaches has won a national championship with LSU.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in the statement. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.

“Most importantly, Coach Kelly’s players and programs exemplify excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience – in competition, in the classroom, and throughout the community – and he shares our values and vision for elevating our university and our state. We’re thrilled to welcome him and his family to Baton Rouge, and we are excited to work with him as we add to the championship legacy of LSU Football.”

Kelly will have an introductory press conference Wednesday and LSU has invited fans to meet him and his family this afternoon when his plane lands in Baton Rouge.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will speak publicly at 10 a.m.

dsinn@jg.net