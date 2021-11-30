Reports: Kelly headed to LSU

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will be the next coach at LSU, according to multiple reports.

Reports have LSU paying at least $10 million per season including incentives, a figure that would make him among the two highest-paid coaches in college football, depending on the final details of Lincoln Riley's new contract with USC.

Notre Dame does not release salary figures for its employees, but Kelly is believed to have been making $7 to $8 million per season with the Irish, among the top 10 salaries in the country.

Kelly has been the head coach in South Bend since prior to the 2010 season, leaving him one year short of equaling Knute Rockne for longest tenure in Irish history. He has already passed Rockne atop the all-time Notre Dame wins list, a feat he accomplished with his 106th career victory in a Sept. 25 game against Wisconsin. Two months later, Kelly's Notre Dame-record win total has climbed to 113.

At the time, Kelly emphasized he was happy at Notre Dame because of alignment philosophically with athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who originally hired Kelly away from Cincinnati.

“It takes a lot of things to be in place for that to happen,” Kelly said when he tied Rockne's wins record. (Notre Dame president) Fr. John (Jenkins) has been with me on this journey. Jack's been on this journey. Consistency, leadership, alignment, all those things have to come together to get this point.

“I'm just saying it requires consistency to get to these marks and we have it with our leadership. We have it with our athletic director and we've had it in the coaching, because we have alignment, and because of that, that's helped a lot in being consistent and winning football games.”

Under Kelly's stewardship, the Irish have reached a BCS National Championship Game and two College Football Playoffs, though they are 0-3 in those events. They have also won 10 games in a season five consecutive years, the first time they have done so in program history.

As the news broke Monday night, several Notre Dame players reacted on social media. All-American safety Kyle Hamilton tweeted pictures of himself as a child in LSU gear, while running back Kyren Williams could only manage, “That's crazy.”

Wide receiver Braden Lenzy was diplomatic: “Chase the bag, business first I get it. Best of luck.”

Kelly's reported departure comes at a time when the Irish are still in the hunt for this season's national championship. Notre Dame (11-1) is No. 6 in the AP poll and will likely be in a similar position in tonight's CFP rankings. Depending on what happens in Saturday's conference championship games, the Irish are well within reach of a third Playoff appearance in four years.

If the Irish fall short of the Playoff, they will almost certainly play in one of the prestigious New Year's Six bowls against a top-tier opponent. It is unclear whether Kelly would coach in that game or whether the Irish would turn to an interim coach.

LSU won a national championship in 2019 under coach Ed Orgeron, but has gone a combined 11-11 the last two years. In October, the Tigers announced they would part ways with Orgeron at the end of the season.

Notre Dame has not won a national title since 1988 and Kelly admitted as he neared Rockne's record that his failure to end that streak would likely be part of his legacy with the Irish.

“I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history, the coach that won more games that hasn't won a national championship,” Kelly said. “That's where I'll sit. What I feel like we've done is we've played consistent football and we brought Notre Dame football back to its relevance of competing for championships.

“Each year you raise the bar and you continue to build towards that goal of winning a national championship ... Everything's judged and rightly so on winning a national championship and I have no problem with that. I knew that coming in.”

