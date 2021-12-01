Irish AD: Kelly move not shocking

A blue Mercedes drove away from the Guglielmino Athletics Complex in the dim early-morning light and the Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame was over.

Kelly spoke to the Irish players at 7 a.m. Tuesday. By then, they all knew what he had come to tell them: He was leaving South Bend to take the head coaching job at LSU. He reportedly spoke just a few minutes, did not take questions, then departed. Hours later, he was formally introduced as the new coach of the Tigers, with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward calling him “the epitome of a winner.”

Kelly's new contract will pay him $95 million over 10 years, plus incentives. The Irish paid Kelly a base salary of about $2.5 million in 2020, according to documents filed in May, though that is likely far below his total compensation, which was reportedly $7 to $8 million per year.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly, 60, said in a statement. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

The Tigers also released a video in which Kelly says: “The expectation for me was to be a legitimate contender for championships.”

Kelly's Notre Dame teams won plenty of games – he recorded seven 10-win seasons, four 11-win seasons and three undefeated records in his 12 seasons, which end with his name atop the storied program's all-time wins list – but he was never able to propel the Irish into the highest tier of college football with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU, which won the national title in 2019.

Notre Dame has not won a national crown since 1988.

Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick insisted repeatedly Tuesday morning, in his first public comments since Kelly's departure, that the coach's decision had nothing to do with the Notre Dame's ability to win a national championship.

“There's no sense in which I think it was motivated by a belief that we couldn't take the next step here,” said Swarbrick, who hired Kelly before the 2010 season. “Brian has consistently reinforced to the team that we are positioned to take that next step, and I believe that passionately.

“When I looked at the team that played the last half of the season, I don't see a gap (with the top teams),” Swarbrick added. “I believe we're one of the top four teams in the country. ... I think we can play with anybody in the country right now.”

Swarbrick also emphasized that he was not particularly surprised by Kelly's departure and does not begrudge Kelly's timing, with Notre Dame waiting to learn whether it will be invited to the College Football Playoff. The athletic director had sensed a “restlessness” in Kelly in recent months and added “there was a Freudian slip or two” along the way from the coach.

When Kelly called Swarbrick late Monday night to inform his longtime boss of his resignation, Kelly did not ask the Irish to match LSU's offer, which Swarbrick said he appreciated.

Kelly will not coach the Irish (11-1) in their bowl game or the CFP, but Swarbrick had not named an interim coach as of Tuesday and indicated he might not at all because Kelly's staff understands its responsibilities so well.

That coaching staff might be changing, quickly, however. Multiple reports Tuesday afternoon indicated Kelly made overtures to Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to join him at LSU.

Freeman, 35, is believed to be a candidate to replace Kelly at Notre Dame and has support for that position from a significant contingent of Irish players, including stars Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Foskey. A group of recruits from the 2022 and 2023 classes, which were heavily influenced by Freeman, also expressed their hope the Irish will hire Freeman as the next head coach.

“Since he's come in here, it feels like we've known him for years,” Hamilton said. “He's always even-keel, he's the same guy every single day. I think he's a great leader, he knows when to get on you, when to cheer you up. He has a great sense of how we're feeling and he's a realist in the way he talks to us.”

Outside of the group pining for Freeman, the Irish mostly expressed a desire to keep the focus on the work they're doing to win a national championship this season.

Many of the players, including 1,000-yard running back Kyren Williams, tweeted a video in which Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa tells his teammates: “Everyone's trying to write their story, but it doesn't matter, it's about us, right here, to your left, to your right, it's about your brother. We control this narrative.”

The video ends with a smattering of Irish highlights set to the Kanye West song “Power,” which includes the lyric: “No one man should have all that power.”

On their podcast “Inside the Garage,” Hamilton and a group of teammates stressed their lack of animosity toward their former coach for his abrupt exit.

The four, which includes defensive backs KJ Wallace and Cam Hart and walk-on wide receiver Conor Ratigan, tried to push back against the idea a rush of Notre Dame players will enter the transfer portal and recruits decommit.

“I'm getting all these texts and calls like, 'Are you OK? Come to my school, come to this school,'” Hart said. “I'm like 'No, bro, I'm fine. I didn't come (to Notre Dame) for Coach Kelly. Respect to Coach Kelly, he's helped me along the way, but I'm here for Notre Dame.”

On Tuesday afternoon, one of Notre Dame's 2022 recruits, safety Devin Moore from Naples, Florida, decommitted and reopened his recruitment.

