Notre Dame looking for right fit in coach

Notre Dame's coaching search will not be rushed.

Following the departure of longtime coach Brian Kelly to LSU, athletic director Jack Swarbrick emphasized that he will not make a snap decision with the early signing period looming and the transfer portal beckoning players.

“It's about the right candidate and when we find the person we think is the right one to lead this program and have the right conversations with him, that's all the matters,” Swarbrick said. “If that happens tomorrow or weeks from now, that's fine.”

Rather than a list of candidates for the position, Swarbrick has a list of criteria in mind against which he will screen candidates. Such an approach brought him to Kelly in 2009. Fit at Notre Dame is at the top of that list.

“(Notre Dame) is a unique place and it is important that you understand and appreciate the uniqueness,” Swarbrick said. “That's a critical element of this.”

With that in mind, here are a list of potential Kelly replacements.

Top 2

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame defensive coordinator: Freeman, 35, is in his first season as Irish defensive coordinator and has built a defense that held opponents without a touchdown for 31/2 games in November. He has never been a head coach, but Freeman has the public support of a group of key players and recruits.

The Irish might have to move quickly if Freeman is their choice because Kelly is pushing to make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country if he decides to follow him to LSU.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati head coach: Notre Dame could come full circle and hire another coach from Cincinnati, which it did 12 years ago in Kelly. Fickell, 48, is on the verge of making the Bearcats the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff and they beat the Irish in October.

Fickell is a Catholic and has intimate knowledge of the Catholic high school scene in Cincinnati that produced players such as Irish tight ends Michael Mayer and Kyle Rudolph. He reportedly would find it most difficult to turn down Notre Dame or Ohio State, his alma mater.

Others

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach: Campbell, 42, won the second conference title in Cyclones history in 2020 and the Irish saw him up close at the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

Tommy Rees, Notre Dame offensive coordinator: Rees, 29, is a former Notre Dame quarterback, but he's a longshot because of his inexperience. Kelly is also working to bring Rees to LSU, reportedly offering him a $400,000 raise.

Not in the mix

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach: It's not going to happen.

