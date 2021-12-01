Reports: Marcus Freeman new ND head coach

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be elevated to the program's head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

The decision, which has not yet been formally announced, comes barely 48 hours after former coach Brian Kelly departed from Notre Dame to take the head coaching job at LSU. Kelly reportedly offered to make Freeman the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country on his staff with the Tigers.

Freeman, 35, is in his first season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. He was previously the coordinator at Purdue and then Cincinnati, the latter from 2017 to 2020. He spurned an offer to be the LSU defensive coordinator from then-Tigers coach Ed Orgeron in January 2021, taking the job with the Irish instead.

Freeman's Notre Dame defense has significantly improved in the latter portion of the season. After giving up four 60-yard plays in their first two games, the Irish did not surrender a touchdown for a 3 1/2-game stretch in November and are just one sack shy of the all-time Notre Dame record.

A number of prominent alumni, players and recruits publicly promoted Freeman's candidacy for the job. Among them were former Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, former two-time captain and Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill, current All-American safety Kyle Hamilton and top class of 2023 recruit Drayk Bowen out of Merrillville. Freeman was the lead recruiter on most of the defensive commitments in Notre Dame's 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

"Since he's come in here, it feels like we've known him for years," Hamilton said of Freeman. "He's always even-keel, he's the same guy every single day. I think he's a great leader, he knows when to get on you, when to cheer you up. He has a great sense of how we're feeling and he's a realist in the way he talks to us."

Notre Dame also officially announced tonight offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will remain with the Irish. Rees was reportedly offered a $400,000 raise to join Kelly at LSU. It is unclear whether Notre Dame matched the offer.

"It's on Twitter, but I'm f---- staying," Rees said in a meeting with the Irish players. "I wanted to tell you that in person. I love you guys, I love this place. I believe we can win a national championship here."

