Freeman's hiring excites Irish players

Marcus Freeman walked through the door and pumped a raised fist.

A new era in Notre Dame football had begun.

The program's defensive coordinator, just 35 years old, was promoted to Irish head coach Friday, making him the third-youngest coach in FBS, the top level of college football.

Freeman, who will be a head coach for the first time after spending the last six seasons as a defensive coordinator with Purdue, Cincinnati and Notre Dame, is younger than any head coach in the Power Five conferences.

His appointment comes just three days after former coach Brian Kelly abruptly departed South Bend to take the head coaching job at LSU with No. 6 Notre Dame (11-1) on the verge of a third College Football Playoff berth in four seasons.

The new coach will be formally introduced at a press conference Monday.

Freeman was introduced to the players as their new coach Friday, and after he walked through that door in the Gugliemino Athletics Complex, he was greeted with first applause, then cheers, then excited hugs and a near-dogpile from the assembled Irish.

In his first address to the players as their head coach, Freeman stressed his desire to maintain continuity with the previous coaching regime, which had led the Irish to five consecutive 10-win seasons.

“The same things are going to happen as we move forward,” Freeman said. “Things aren't changing, men. We are going to enhance what we do, but things aren't changing.”

Then, he addressed the immediate future, which includes Notre Dame learning its playoff fate and bowl destination Sunday morning, when the playoff committee releases its final rankings. Committee chairman Gary Barta said Tuesday his committee is permitted to consider the absence of a coach or player in deciding the last poll.

“The next mission is going to occur,” Freeman said. “Forty-eight hours (until the Irish find out their bowl opponent). I don't care who we play. I don't care who the opponent is, in 48 hours, we're going to get together and we're going to get going for this mission.

“We all got a job to do. I care about us and this group and this coaching staff and this football family finishing this thing off the way we have to.”

When athletic director Jack Swarbrick spoke Tuesday after Kelly's departure, he stressed his desire to avoid a rushed coaching search process. He insisted he would not bow to “external factors” like the recruiting calendar – the early signing period begins Dec. 15 – when it came to a time frame for hiring the “right leader.” The length of time before a hire, he said, could be as long as “weeks from now.”

Instead, reports of Freeman's imminent hiring began to surface barely 36 hours later. Less than two days after that, the deal was done.

“Marcus' ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process,” Swarbrick said in a statement. “I can't wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff.”

Freeman's candidacy for the position had the public support of alumni, current players and recruits, which culminated in the raucous celebration Friday when Freeman was introduced as the new coach.

“I think he's going to have a really big impact on the program,” All-American safety Kyle Hamilton said when it became clear Freeman would get the job. “I think people are going to love him. He's a real players' coach.”

“Since he's come in here, it feels like we've known him for years,” Hamilton added. “He's always even-keel, he's the same guy every single day. I think he's a great leader, he knows when to get on you, when to cheer you up. He has a great sense of how we're feeling and he's a realist in the way he talks to us.”

When he first addressed the team, Freeman acknowledged the role the players' support played in his hire.

“The reason why I'm standing here is because of you,” the new coach said. “It's unbelievable how powerful you guys are. It's unbelievable how powerful your voices are. That's why we are going to do great things.”

Freeman, who was born in Dayton and was a two-time All-Big Ten linebacker at Ohio State, was the 247sports.com defensive coordinator of the year in 2020, his final year with Cincinnati.

In his one season as coordinator with the Irish, Freeman constructed a defense that is sixth nationally in interceptions (15) and defensive touchdowns (four), seventh in sacks (40), 11th in turnovers (23) and scoring defense (18.2) and 18th in opponent third-down conversion percentage (32.9%).

The sacks mark is one short of the program record of 41 set in 1996.

