Stung by 1st loss, Hoosiers focus on limiting mistakes

A pair of exhausted teams will take the court in Bloomington this afternoon.

Indiana is coming off a 112-110 double-overtime defeat at Syracuse on Tuesday, the first loss of the Mike Woodson era. The Hoosiers erased an 18-point deficit in regulation.

IU's opponent today in its Big Ten opener, Nebraska, played an even longer game Wednesday, falling to North Carolina State 104-100 in four overtimes.

“Any game like (the loss to Syracuse), obviously it hurts and you want to win so bad,” said Hoosiers guard Miller Kopp, who scored a career-high 28 points in the defeat. “The other side of that coin is the fact there's so many teaching points and learning points. I think we grew up as a team in those overtimes, mentally, physically and emotionally we all grew together.

“It sucks to lose, we want to win every game, but the positive of that is we are going to be a better team because of it.”

That can begin tonight, when the Hoosiers (6-1) play their first conference game under Woodson. Nebraska (5-3), now in its third year under coach Fred Hoiberg, was last in the Big Ten a season ago with a 3-16 mark.

Indiana's focus today will be in large part on taking care of the ball. The Hoosiers had 26 turnovers against Syracuse, continuing a season-long trend: They are 326th of 353 Division I teams in turnovers, committing 16.9 per contest.

“I thought most of the turnovers were really unforced,” Woodson said after watching the tape of the loss to Syracuse. “We were trying to make passes that weren't there. I mean, things that we can clean up.”

The biggest culprits in the Hoosiers' miscues were stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, who combined to score 48 points but also had 13 turnovers.

Indiana's half-court offense has been at its best when the big men are handling the ball on a regular basis and either scoring around the basket or dishing to Indiana's adept outside shooters, Kopp and Parker Stewart.

The Cornhuskers don't run the same attacking zone defense the Orange employ, but they could force the Hoosiers' bigs into pressure situations with traps.

“I'm not going to take the ball out of their hands,” Woodson said. “They've just got to realize a lot of times the double-team came down on them, and they threw the ball away. ... We made a lot of good plays, but we made a lot of bad plays, too, and (Jackson-Davis and Thompson) were on the end of a lot of them, and we've just got to make sure we help them clean it up so we don't go through this again.”

