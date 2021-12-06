Irish eye elusive major bowl win

Notre Dame fell one spot short of the College Football Playoff, checking in at No. 5 in the CFP committee's final rankings after an 11-1 regular season.

As a consolation prize, the Irish will take on No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be Marcus Freeman's first game as a head coach in his career.

“It's a great opportunity to win 12 games and to right some of the wrongs of the past – we haven't been so successful in these New Year's Day bowls,” Freeman said. “It'll be a motivated team, a motivated coaching staff, and we're excited for the opportunity.”

Notre Dame has dropped nine straight major bowl games, a streak that began with a loss in the Fiesta Bowl after the 1994 season. The last time the Irish won a major bowl game was a Cotton Bowl victory over Texas A&M following the 1993 campaign. Kelly was 0-4 in such games during his 12 years at the helm.

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State have never met. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said he has inquired in the past about scheduling a home-and-home series with the Irish but had not realized before he made the request how far in the future Notre Dame's schedule was booked.

“These are what bowl games are for, you get to play matchups you don't typically play,” Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “Unlike some years when you're prepping for a bowl game, you're going to get guys who are really motivated to go out and play their best ball.”

With a win, the Irish would have 12 victories in a season for the fifth time in program history and second time in the last four years.

Notre Dame will play in one of the prestigious New Year's Six bowls for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. The Irish also played in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2015 campaign, when they lost 44-28 to Ohio State.

Oklahoma State lost a shot at its first-ever CFP appearance when it dropped a 21-16 heartbreaker to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

Cowboys running Dezmon Jackson came up inches short of a game-winning touchdown as he reached for the pylon on the game's final play. The Cowboys have lost only to the Bears and Iowa State this season and boast victories over Oklahoma, Baylor (in the regular season) and Texas.

The Cowboys, in their 17th season under Gundy, will be playing in their first major bowl game since a Sugar Bowl loss to Mississippi after the 2015 season. They are 1-3 in such games under Gundy.

Oklahoma State is led by the eighth-ranked scoring defense in the country, which is surrendering only 16.8 points per game. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has 118 tackles, including 16 for loss, plus four forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Defensive end Collin Oliver, the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, had 15 tackles for loss, including 101/2 sacks.

“This game gives us a great opportunity offensively to figure out where we're at,” Rees said. “This is a barometer game for us. We've felt the steady improvement all year and now we get to go against a great defense to see how much we've improved – a great defense, not a good one, a great defense.”

Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren, a Utah State transfer, had more than 1,300 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors. He missed much of the conference championship game with an ankle injury and Gundy said Oklahoma State is hoping to get him back for the bowl game, though his status remains uncertain.

