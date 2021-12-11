Irish stars Williams, Hamilton enter draft

Notre Dame will be without two of its best players for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State and beyond.

All-Americans Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton announced Friday they will forgo playing in the bowl game and instead begin preparing for the NFL draft, ending their Irish careers after three seasons apiece in South Bend.

Williams, an All-American last season, is the first Irish running back to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons since Darius Walker did so in 2005 and 2006. He scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last eight games with the Irish.

“To Notre Dame: I want to thank you for giving a young kid from St. Louis (the) life-changing opportunity to attend the best university in the world. I am forever grateful for the life lessons that I have learned during my time at Notre Dame,” Williams wrote on social media. “To Irish Nation: Thank you for the best three years of my life playing football (and) for supporting me throughout my career. You guys have brought nothing but positivity to me, and I'm forever grateful, thank you!”

Williams rolled up 2,821 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns with the Irish, the vast majority coming in the last two seasons. He will feature prominently in Notre Dame highlights for years to come with his opening-play 65-yard touchdown against No. 1 Clemson in 2020 and his 91-yard scoring sprint against North Carolina in October.

Notre Dame has gotten used to Hamilton's absence in recent months: the two-time first-team All-American has not played since suffering a knee injury against USC in October.

The Atlanta native managed three interceptions and four pass breakups in just seven games this season, running his totals to eight picks and 16 breakups in his career.

“The relationships I have made the past three years are invaluable and remind me that my decision as a 17-year-old to commit to ... Notre Dame was the best decision of my life,” Hamilton wrote on social media. “To my teammates: thank you for pushing me to be my best self. Coming to work with you everyday made all the blood, sweat and tears worth it.”

Hamilton is likely to be one of the first players taken in April's draft.

DJ Brown will likely continue to slot into Hamilton's place in the lineup.

Without Williams, the Irish will turn to freshman Logan Diggs and sophomore Chris Tyree to handle the ball-carrying load. Backups C'Bo Flemister and Audric Estime could also get some touches.

