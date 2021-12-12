Notre Dame stuns Kentucky with hometown hero's jumper

SOUTH BEND – Freshman and hometown hero Blake Wesley's driving pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds to go put Notre Dame ahead and the Irish stunned No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 on Saturday.

Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired and fans stormed the Purcell Pavilion court.

Wesley – the first South Bend public high school student to sign at Notre Dame in 36 years – was among those mobbed after hitting the winner in his first collegiate home start.

“It gave me chills when he was introduced as from South Bend,” Irish coach Mike Brey said.

Those chills grew.

“He's really special,” Brey said of the 6-foot-5 guard, already averaging 13 points to rank second for the Irish. “You start him on a road league (game in ND's last outing, at Boston College, Wesley's first career start). I don't even know if that's fair. Is that child abuse?

“And then he's playing against old guys tonight,” Brey said. “He's a puppy compared to some of the guys he's playing against, but there's a special uniqueness about him.”

Notre Dame (4-4) ended a three-game losing skid in its first matchup of the season against a ranked team, while also halting the Wildcats' (7-2) seven-game winning streak.

Wesley and Goodwin scored 14 points each for the Irish, who erased a 53-48 Kentucky lead at the 8:07 mark with an 11-1 spurt, then scored the game's final five points over the closing 1:31.

Trey Wertz added 12 points and Paul Atkinson 10 for the Irish.

The Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe led all players with 25 points. He was 11 of 14 from the field to go with seven rebounds and game highs of three steals and two blocks.

Fort Wayne native and former North Side star Keion Brooks Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds for Kentucky in his first game back in his home state.

“Let's hope it's a fluke,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said of his team missing 17 of 19 shots outside the arc, while ND was going 7 of 22 from long distance.

Calipari said the loss was more about defensive breakdowns over the final eight minutes of the game, though, and he rattled off several examples.

“When you're shooting 2 of 19, you can't afford to do that, too,” Calipari said, “and that's what happened.”

Big Picture

Kentucky: The Wildcats had feasted on a soft schedule since their season-opening 79-71 loss to No. 3 Duke in New York, and until Saturday, hadn't played a true road game. It caught up to them and gets tougher now. Next Saturday's matchup against No. 21 Ohio State will be followed by hosting rival Louisville (6-3).

Notre Dame: ND's drive to regain national relevancy got a boost. The Irish, trying to avoid a third losing season in four years, beat a ranked club for just the second time in their last 30 tries, dating to November 2017.

Freeman frenzy

Marcus Freeman and a few of his Irish football players took the court to a rousing ovation during a first-half timeout in Notre Dame's first home game since Freeman was named head coach Dec. 3.

Freeman expressed gratitude for the reception and said his team has “one objective” right now: to beat Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.