New Irish coach staying course

SOUTH BEND – During his first spring practices with Notre Dame, then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman made a point to wander around during warm-ups and chat with as many players as possible – not just defensive players, but all of them.

In his first official practices as the new head coach of the Irish on Saturday and Sunday, Freeman repeated the circuit, wending his way through the stretching lines, talking and laughing with at least a dozen individual players over a 20-minute span.

“I did that every day (in the spring) to try to learn these guys, learn their names, their faces, just let them know, 'Hey, I'm with you,'” Freeman said. “So when I became the head coach, nothing is going to change, I want these guys (to know). Because they're all looking like, 'Is he going to go through the lines and shake our hands and give us a hug?' I stood right there and I did it. Nothing is changing with who I am because of this position. It's always been about those guys and it will continue to be about those guys.”

The handshakes and pats on the back were among the few familiar parts of Freeman's first practices at the helm. As he settles into his new role, his first as a head coach, and begins the task of preparing the No. 5 Irish for ninth-ranked Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, just about everything has been new to him, even the minutiae of running a full practice.

“I'm trying to get used to where to go, where to run to,” Freeman said, smiling. “I'm a man without a home right now. ... There's a lot of firsts. You go out there and go, 'OK, I guess I gotta blow the whistle. I gotta bring them up and they're on me, OK.'

“What period is it? Who blows the horn? There's a lot of little things that I'm so used to, my entire coaching career somebody else did. ... Those are the things that are going to take some adjusting.”

Freeman has instituted some changes in Notre Dame's practice format. After warm-ups, he starts with an offense-vs.-defense drill to encourage competition. The losing side of the drill, which he calls “The Opener,” runs sprints.

Saturday, The Opener was a trench drill pitting the offensive line against the defensive line. The defense won. Sunday, defensive backs won a goal-line passing drill against the receivers. Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa jokingly crowed “the offense is currently 0 for 2.”

“It's something new for us, but I really enjoy it,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “It's the brotherhood, the camaraderie you get to see as we compete against one another and it just sets the tone for practice. Nobody wants to run a (sprint) before practice, so that makes the competitive edge (higher).”

Although he has made some changes, Freeman has done everything he can to emphasize he is the same coach as he was when he was the defensive coordinator.

His players have appreciated that steadiness and it has validated the belief of many of them that he was the right man to replace Brian Kelly.

“Even though he's the head coach now, he's the same guy he's been since Day 1,” center and captain Jarrett Patterson said. “For us being able to go to him any time, to know that he's stayed who he is, that's really special.”

Patterson has known Freeman was head coach material since the coach's springtime meandering through those conditioning lines.

“Just seeing that,” Patterson said, “It's like, 'This guy, he has that factor.'”

Notes: Freeman has still yet decide whether he will call the defensive plays in the Fiesta Bowl or whether one of the other defensive coaches will handle those duties. ... Freeman has invited Irish captains Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams, who have declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the bowl game, to be on the sideline with the team for the matchup. .... Irish safety Ramon Henderson is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered against Stanford, but he is expected to be 100% for the Fiesta Bowl. ... Freshman Blake Fisher, the Week 1 starter at left tackle, got some reps at practice as he recovers from the meniscus tear that occurred against Florida State in the season-opener. Freeman is unsure if Fisher will be available for the bowl games, but is encouraged by his progress.

