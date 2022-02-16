Irish to hire Golden as defensive coordinator

Notre Dame is expected to hire former Miami (Florida) and Temple head coach Al Golden as its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, according to multiple reports.

Golden has been working as the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he helped to a Super Bowl appearance Sunday.

“ND is getting a great man in Coach Golden, not a better guy for the job,” Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem, a former Irish standout, wrote on Twitter.

Golden, 52, was the defensive coordinator at Virginia for five seasons from 2001 to 2005 and then spent five seasons each leading the Owls and Hurricanes, earning Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2009 and compiling a 59-59 overall record.

Golden was fired in the middle of his fifth season at Miami after leading the Hurricanes to two bowl appearances in his first four seasons and starting 4-3 in 2015. His final game was a 58-0 loss to Clemson.

He spent the next six years as an NFL position coach, including the last four as linebackers coach with the Lions and then the Bengals.

dsinn@jg.net