Proven leader to oversee Irish 'D'

SOUTH BEND – Al Golden watched Marcus Freeman's introductory press conference as Notre Dame head coach in December and liked what he saw.

“I told my wife, 'I share his values,'” said Golden, who was the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals at the time. “I listened to his press conference and I said, 'That would be a place that would get me back (to college football).' ... I was listening to Marcus and I was like, 'I don't really have to change to be a partner with that guy right there.' I was really impressed.”

Two months and one run to the Super Bowl later, Golden was introduced Wednesday as Notre Dame's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In those positions, he will work to build on the foundation Freeman laid as Irish defensive coordinator in 2021.

Golden, 52, was once a candidate to become Notre Dame's head coach in 2009 before athletic director Jack Swarbrick hired Brian Kelly.

Then a rising star as the head coach at Temple who was the MAC Coach of the Year after a 9-4 season in 2009, Golden's turn leading a premier program came in 2011, when he took over at Miami (Florida).

The former Penn State tight end led the Hurricanes for five years, compiling a 32-25 record. He was let go after a 58-0 loss to Clemson in 2015 that dropped Miami's record to 4-3.

Golden's decade of experience as a head coach was an important factor in Freeman's decision to hire him. Golden, who also spent five years as defensive coordinator at Virginia from 2001 to 2005, is the only member of the staff, including Freeman, with prior head coaching experience. He will have a chance to mentor a defensive assistants group that includes three coaches younger than 40.

“I was looking for someone with head coaching experience,” Freeman said. “That's something I think is going to extremely valuable. (Golden) has that, but he's also a guy that has intelligence. The more we met, the more we talked, I learned right away, this person understands football, he understands scheme.”

Golden has spent the last six seasons as a position coach in the NFL, working first for the Lions as the tight ends coach and then moving over to coach Detroit's linebackers before finally landing with the same position in Cincinnati, with whom he coached in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

He said his goodbyes Monday and was in South Bend working by Tuesday.

Freeman spoke to Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey, who played for Freeman when the coach was the defensive coordinator at Purdue, to get a player's perspective about Golden.

“The things (Bailey) said about (Golden) are the type of things I hope a former player of mine says about me,” Freeman said. “That spoke volumes to me.”

For Golden's part, he insisted he was happy in the NFL and Notre Dame was among the short list of programs for which he would have considered departing the league.

Getting to work with a like-minded coach such as Freeman made the job even more attractive.

Golden and Freeman will work together to improve an Irish defense that gave up only 19.7 points per game last season (15th in the country), but lost All-American safety Kyle Hamilton to the NFL draft.

When he went looking for a defensive coordinator, Freeman was trying to find someone who would not, as the coach put it, “come in and drop his playbook,” superseding the defense the Irish ran under him in 2021. Golden fit that bill and he and Freeman will work collaboratively to build on the system Freeman put in place with new concepts.

Thus, Freeman hopes, the players will have continuity in terminology while the defense also gets an infusion of fresh ideas.

Still, Freeman insisted Golden will have a degree of autonomy.

“I want to make sure everybody understands this: Al Golden is the defensive coordinator. Marcus Freeman is not the defensive coordinator,” Freeman said. “He has to take this thing over.

“But the ability to come in and adapt to what our players know is a huge benefit to our players.”

