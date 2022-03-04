Friday, March 04, 2022 11:04 pm
Miles, Westbeld lead No. 20 Notre Dame women into ACC semis
Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. Olivia Miles had 17 points and 13 assists, Maddy Westbeld also had 17 points and No. 20 Notre Dame defeated No. 25 Georgia Tech 71-53 on Friday in a quarterfinal game of the women's ACC tournament.
Sam Brunelle added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Sonia Citron scored 12 points for Notre Dame, which advances to a semifinal matchup against Miami. The Hurricanes defeated second-seeded and No. 4 ranked Louisville on Friday.
Notre Dame (22-7) made four 3-pointers in the third quarter and increased its nine-point halftime lead to 54-43 entering the fourth. Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech's first-team All-ACC selection and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, scored consecutive baskets her only four points of the game to get the Yellow Jackets (21-10) within 60-53 with 4:21 remaining in the quarter but Georgia Tech would not score again. Notre Dame finished with an 11-0 run on five points from Citron followed by 3-pointers from Miles and Brunelle.
Digna Strautmane led Georgia Tech with 12 points and Eylia Love scored 11. Cubaj finished 2 of 11 from the field but had 11 rebounds and five assists.
Georgia Tech opened the game shooting 6 of 21 from the field and trailed 25-18 midway through the second quarter. Notre Dame was hitting 50% of its shots and got an early boost from Miles with seven points and five assists. Notre Dame went on to lead 34-25 at halftime. MIles finished the half with 10 points and seven assists to go with Westbeld's 10 points and six rebounds.
Notre Dame went 13-5 in the ACC and claimed the No. 3 seed, after being projected to finish in sixth place. The Fighting Irish are hoping to strengthen their resume and land a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
