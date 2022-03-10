Irish, coach charged up as team begins postseason

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – It's no secret that Mike Brey is an excitable man.

The longtime Notre Dame head coach lives life with his enthusiasm meter pushed to 10 at all times; the man could spend 20 minutes espousing the glory of a certain flavor of coffee at Starbucks.

So when he savored the moment Saturday night after his Fighting Irish, picked to finish eighth in the ACC before the season, officially secured the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week, Brey was in an even more effusive a mood than usual.

“I've never been more excited about taking a team into the postseason, and I've had some pretty good teams here,” Brey said. “I mean that. This group excites me as much as (Ben) Hansbrough's group, and Jerian (Grant) and Pat's (Connaughton) group (the 2015 Elite 8 team). I've told our guys now that I'm proud of them, that they have taken ownership of the team.

“They believe they can play until April and they're right.”

How far Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5 ACC) goes will be determined by a lot of factors, but this week a big key will be the continued stellar play of senior guard Prentiss Hubb. The 6-foot-3 Maryland native has a 4.40 assist-to-turnover ratio this season, second among major conference players, and has helped drive the Irish offense.

“He's like a son to me,” Brey said. “He's been through it all, and how he's led and adjusted; ... it's one of the great quarterbacking jobs we've ever had here. He's understood his weapons around him this year, and how he's helped Blake (Wesley) and Paul (Atkinson) has been great.”

Cormac Ryan, a senior guard averaging eight points and 4.9 rebounds, is excited to come back to his hometown. Ryan said he grew up “a 10-minute subway ride” from Barclays Center, and his journey from Manhattan to Stanford and now to South Bend has made him appreciate this year's success.

“I love New York City, it's the best city in the world, except for South Bend,” Ryan said with a laugh. “We're going to go up there, and if we play the kind of hard-nosed defense we've been playing, we're going to do well.”

Ryan's journey is one thing, but the journey the veteran Irish players such as Nate Laszewski have taken on the court is remarkable. The Irish were 3-15 in the ACC in 2018-19, and to almost completely reverse that three seasons later, and win more conference games than any Notre Dame team has, is an accomplishment that shouldn't be lost, no matter what happens in the postseason.

“Early in my career we took a lot of punches,” Laszewski said. “But we stayed solid and stayed together. “It's gone by extremely fast, but it's awesome that even though we went through those rough patches early on in our career, no one was getting down, we stayed together, kept working, and it's awesome.”

The Irish will face Virginia Tech, which beat Clemson 76-75 in ovetime Wednesday night. The Hokies handed the Irish one of their ACC losses, a 79-73 defeat in Blacksburg on Jan. 15.

Notre Dame has loved playing in Barclays. The Irish are 9-3 all time in the building hosting this year's tournament, including a run to the championship game in 2017.

“One of the great memories for me, was being in Brooklyn, playing on Saturday night for the championship, and the energy in that building,” Brey said. “I told them (the current players) that last time we were in Brooklyn we left some money on the table; we were bearing down on another ACC championship and Bonzie (Colson) hurt his ankle. But we love that place.”

If Notre Dame wins tonight, they would play a semifinal game at 9:30 p.m. Friday likely against either Virginia or North Carolina.