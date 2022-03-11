Irish can't come back in quarterfinal

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Three of Notre Dame's last four ACC Tournament games were decided by a total of five points.

There would be no need for nail-biting Thursday night.

The No. 2 seed Fighting Irish fell behind by 16 points early in the first half and rallied, but couldn't quite get close enough to complete a comeback in the quarterfinals at Barclays Center, falling 87-80 to No. 7 seed Virginia Tech for the second time this season.

Now the Irish will wait for Selection Sunday and see where the NCAA committee sends them.

“We dug ourselves a heck of a hole, and you've got to give Virginia Tech credit,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “In the second half we found a better rhythm but couldn't defend well enough on a really gifted offensive team.

“We just kicked the ball around too much, which isn't like us.”

Notre Dame (22-10) pulled off a hard-to-do combo in the opening 20 minutes, committing more turnovers (10) than field goals scored (nine).

With a different starting lineup Thursday – Dane Goodwin was out, Nate Laszewski was in – the Irish were out of sync on offense, trailing by double digits four minutes into the game.

“I'm the point guard, so we can attribute the turnovers to me,” said Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb, who had four throwaways. “On the first play of the game I made a crazy play, and it just spiraled down from there. I've got to take care of the ball better, it's on me.”

After trailing by as many as 16, the Irish offense finally started clicking, and got the Virginia Tech (21-12) lead down to four points late but never could get closer.

Suddenly, Irish players were slashing into the lane and dishing to open teammates, with Hubb, who had a game-high 23 points, and Goodwin, who scored 11, leading a methodical comeback that had the Irish fans in New York on their feet.

The rally was started by Cormac Ryan. The New York native sparked the Irish with seven quick points to start the second half, as Notre Dame tried to mount a rally, committing only two turnovers after intermission. Ryan finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

Notre Dame's leading scorer, Blake Wesley, was having an off night – 2-for-8 shooting and three turnovers – and was on the bench for most of the second half. He played only 21 minutes overall. So it was Goodwin, Laszewski and Hubb who chipped away at the lead.

“But we couldn't stop them,” Brey said. “Their two bigs (Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts) just pass the ball to each other better than any bigs I've seen.”

With the lead down to five again and two minutes to play, Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy hit nearly identical 3-pointers, with each one rolling around the entirety of the rim before settling in.

The second triple put the Hokies up, 79-68 with 1:51 left, effectively ending any Irish victory hopes.

With the loss, the Irish now wait to see where they'll be sent by the NCAA Tournament committee. As of Thursday, ESPN had Notre Dame as a No. 11 seed.

“The players are all coming to my house, we've got the food ordered and I think it'll be a good night,” Brey said. “Last year we were all over my house, and it was a very disappointing night. It's been a 365-day countdown to get back to it, and I'm excited to see us bounce back next week.”

“We just have to flush this game and move on,” Ryan said.