Irish beat Rutgers in double-overtime First Four thriller; Alabama awaits

DAYTON, Ohio – Just minutes after the official start of St. Patrick's Day, Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. grabbed a Blake Wesley miss, slid ever so slightly to the right and tossed the ball in off the glass to give the Irish an 89-87 double-overtime win over Rutgers tonight in the NCAA Tournament's First Four at Dayton Arena.

"Let me start by saying happy St. Patrick's Day to everyone here," jubilant Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said as he opened his postgame press conference. "If there's a better game in the NCAA Tournament, I gotta see it. That was an unbelievable college basketball game. And (the Scarlet Knights) are really good. And tough. And fearless. And I'm really proud of our group because we just kept hanging in. We've grown a lot in the mental toughness area."

Atkinson had a season-high 26 points, including three go-ahead shots in the second overtime period, on 13-for-15 shooting. Nate Laszewski added 18 points and six rebounds and Cormac Ryan chipped in 16 points.

With the win, Notre Dame (23-10) moves on as a No. 11 seed to the tournament's Round of 64 to face No. 6 seed Alabama (19-13) on Friday in San Diego, California.

"Can't wait," Ryan said, when asked about facing the Crimson Tide.

To advance, the Irish had to survive a half-dozen haymakers from Rutgers (18-14) that looked like potential knockout blows. The last of those came with 22 seconds left in the second overtime period, when Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. drilled a long fadeaway 3-pointer to knot the score at 87. Harper had 22 points and four assists.

On the final possession, the Irish put the ball in the hands of Wesley, the All-ACC freshman guard who turned 19 Wednesday. He was 4 of 16 from the field up to that point, but attacked the rim, twisting underneath the backboard to try to roll the ball in. It missed, but Atkinson out-jumped a pair of Rutgers rebounders and grabbed the ball, putting him in perfect position for the follow-up that dropped with 1.4 seconds left.

"Blake, I saw him driving to the rim. I knew he was going to go hard, either get a foul or make a bucket," said Atkinson, who was the only player on Notre Dame's roster with prior NCAA Tournament experience. "I just wanted to follow up if it was a miss and no call. I saw it. I just wanted to chase after the ball. Got it up and got a good bucket. ... I haven't felt like that in a long time. It's amazing. Bunch of cameras on you, big spotlight, last game of the night. It's amazing. ... Couldn't ask for anything better."

Atkinson gave Notre Dame an 83-81 lead with a put-back dunk off a Prentiss Hubb miss at the 2:36 mark of the second overtime. Caleb McConnell, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who scored a season-high 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting, hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Scarlet Knights on top, but Atkinson spun around Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi for a reverse layup to catapult the Irish back in front at 85-84.

Atkinson made all five shots he took after halftime.

The end of the first overtime featured three lead changes and a game-tying shot in the final minute. After Laszewski scored inside to put the Irish in front 75-73 with 1:34 to go, Harper, who hit game-winning 3s in the final seconds against Indiana and Purdue in the regular season, caught the ball on the left wing with the shot clock at three. From 25 feet out, he faded away and banked it in for a 76-75 lead with 49 seconds to go.

"When Harper threw the one off the board – and he's a great player – but I'm like, come on now," Brey said.

Hubb missed a layup on Notre Dame's next possession and it looked as though the Irish would have to foul, but Ryan leapt high and stole a Rutgers inbounds pass. He immediately dashed for the rim, where he scored to put the Irish back on top with 28 seconds left.

"Sometimes in basketball things go your way," Ryan said. "And look, I woke up this morning. I slept great. Breakfast tasted good. I got the Wordle in two guesses. So sometimes you got a little bit of luck of the Irish. That (inbounds pass) was thrown a little too high. I grabbed it. And there was one destination in mind. I was fortunate enough to make that play, and that was just the first of many, many plays down the stretch that this group made. What an unbelievable game.

"Man, it's fun," Ryan added. "It's fun to be a part of. This is what it's all about, man. March Madness. One of the better games, maybe the best game, I've ever been a part of."

Ryan's heroics were almost immediately overtaken when Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy drained a corner 3. That left the Irish down two and the ball in Wesley's hands again. With the clock ticking under five seconds, he took a dribble-handoff and knifed down the lane, going straight at McConnell's chest. The freshman hung in the air an extra split second and finished off the glass with two seconds left to knot the score at 79.

"We have an unbelievably gritty group," Ryan said. "We don't quit. And I think you saw that. I mean, so proud of how we played and battled. And our fight, man, you can't really teach that. It's contagious. And we got it."

Harper had a half-court shot to win it at the buzzer and the attempt was directly on line, but it slammed off the backboard to send the game into a second extra period.

Rutgers had the final possession of regulation with the game tied at 69 and worked the ball around to Harper. He popped out for a wide-open 3, but came up short. The Scarlet Knights rebounded the ball and Geo Baker, who had scored nine straight Rutgers points, had a step-back fadeaway jumper from 18 feet to win at the buzzer, but was well short.

With the game tied at 58 and less than seven minutes left, Ryan got knocked to the ground as he released a fadeaway jumper. The ball bounced four times on the rim before dropping through to give the Irish the lead.

Dane Goodwin followed with a flying layup that sent him sprawling at the feet of the Notre Dame leprechaun for an old-fashioned 3-point play and a 63-58 margin.

Baker struck back for Rutgers, tying the game again at 69 with a tough step-back jumper with 1:46 left.

Notre Dame trailed 41-36 at halftime after a poor defensive performance that saw the Scarlet Knights shoot 58% from the field in the first half. Notre Dame tightened up, holding Rutgers to 45% in the second half and the overtime periods. Both teams shot 51% all told.

McConnell had 18 points at halftime after coming in averaging 6.5.

"I thought our defense in the second half was there," Brey said. "I was on them hard. (The Scarlet Knights) had 41 at half. And they were scorching us."

Brey's message to his team since it learned it was playing in the First Four has been to "use Dayton as a springboard." He wants his team to follow the path trod by UCLA, which reached the Final Four after a First Four appearance in 2021. So far, Notre Dame has followed that instruction to the letter: the Bruins beat Michigan State in overtime in the First Four.

"Talk about coachable guys, huh?" Brey said, laughing. "And so I'm going to damn sure convince them over the next 48 hours – or 36 – that it's our time."

Notre Dame might not need much convincing, Ryan said.

"This is a mature group," Ryan said. "We know what's ahead of us and we prepared for it. We were ready for it. We came into this game packed for San Diego. So we're on to the next one. And we're fired up and we'll be ready."

Notre Dame is 3-0 in overtime games this season. The Irish won the third of those in front of athletic director Jack Swarbrick and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, a senior athletic administrator with the Irish from 2000 to 2004.

