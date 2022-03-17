NIT was not an option for Irish

DAYTON, Ohio – Watching the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at coach Mike Brey's house, Notre Dame had no backup plan.

Brey said his house had never been more tense than Sunday, when the Irish gathered to watch the bracket reveal in the hopes their 22-10 record and second-place finish in the ACC would be enough to earn them a spot in the field.

“I'm sitting there going, what's the speech if we don't get in?” Brey said. “Because there's no way we were playing in the NIT. There's no way. There's no way I could have got these guys to play in the NIT. And I know I probably shouldn't say that because the NCAA owns it.

“So we pushed all the chips to the middle of the table and I was tight as a drum.”

Notre Dame reached the tournament by the slimmest of margins, earning a spot in the First Four, where it faced Rutgers at Dayton Arena late Wednesday. But the Irish did not mind being forced into one of the play-in games. On the contrary, Brey lit up a victory cigar.

“We've missed it in recent years,” Brey said of playing in the tournament. “And I've missed it desperately. And to be back in it, we're thrilled. We're honored. We didn't overanalyze seeds or anything like that.

“I've missed the logos. (Monday) we stretched to the song 'One Shining Moment.' I've missed all that. I'm channeling all of it as much as I can, and trying to help our guys with it, to enjoy it.”

The Irish reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and the 13th time in the 22 seasons Brey has led the program. Their four consecutive years without an appearance were the longest stretch in Brey's tenure and were a surprise to the highly-touted 2018 recruiting class, which included now-veterans Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski and Prentiss Hubb.

“We came in here to Notre Dame with intentions of making (the tournament) every year but obviously we hadn't been there yet,” Goodwin said. “We've been waiting, working a lot. This group's been through a lot. It's cool to see it finally come together at the end.”

