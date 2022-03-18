Irish celebrate St. Patrick's Day after 'unbelievable' 2OT victory

SAN DIEGO – Just minutes after the official start of St. Patrick's Day, Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. grabbed a Blake Wesley miss, slid ever so slightly to the right and tossed the ball in off the glass to give the Irish an 89-87 double-overtime win over Rutgers on Wednesday in the NCAA Tournament's First Four at Dayton Arena.

“Let me start by saying happy St. Patrick's Day to everyone here,” jubilant Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said as he opened his postgame press conference. “If there's a better game in the NCAA Tournament, I gotta see it. That was an unbelievable college basketball game. And (the Scarlet Knights) are really good. And tough. And fearless. And I'm really proud of our group because we just kept hanging in. We've grown a lot in the mental toughness area.”

Atkinson had a season-high 26 points, including three go-ahead shots in the second overtime, on 13-for-15 shooting. Nate Laszewski added 18 points and six rebounds and Cormac Ryan chipped in 16 points.

With the win, Notre Dame (23-10) moves on as a No. 11 seed to the tournament's Round of 64 to face No. 6 seed Alabama (19-13) today in San Diego, California.

“Can't wait,” Ryan said, when asked about facing the Crimson Tide.

While Notre Dame was playing deep into the night to move into the main NCAA Tournament bracket, Alabama was already enjoying itself in sunny San Diego.

Besides being well-rested for its West region first-round game against the Fighting Irish, Alabama hopes playing the nation's toughest schedule will pay off with a deep run.

Alabama beat three of last year's Final Four teams this season, including No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. The Crimson Tide topped the Zags 91-82 in Seattle on Dec. 4, beat Houston 83-82 a week later and then beat defending national champion Baylor 87-78 on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“I think we're battle-tested,” said Alabama coach Nate Oats, who added the Fighting Irish “are not quite as deep as we are. And they're coming off having to play Wednesday and then Friday. Hopefully we can get into their depth a little bit. But they control tempo pretty well, too, and don't play particularly fast. I'm sure they'll try to do that again tomorrow.”